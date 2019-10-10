D191010 Fans players of the week

Hatton’s Briley Kerby and Alondra Aranda were voted this week’s Fans’ Favorites.

Boys

Briley Kerby

Hatton

The Hornets’ freshman quarterback accounted for five touchdowns, three rushing and two passing, in a 46-13 win over Tanner on Friday. "He's a cerebral kid" Hatton coach Denton Bowling said. "He wants to learn."

Girls

Alondra Aranda

Hatton

A senior, Aranda finished fifth in the Class 1A-3A girls division of Wilson High’s Warriors Invitational cross country meet to help Hatton win the team competition. Aranda finished 3.1 miles in 22 minutes, 49.19 seconds. She also competes in track and field.

Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Athens Bible’s Nicholas Ulrich, Falkville’s Mikell Philyaw, Hartselle’s Cal George and Danville’s Luke Nail. Girls: Hartselle’s Lillyanna Cartee and Grace Leighton, Danville’s Madalyn Holladay and Hatton’s Ally Amerson

