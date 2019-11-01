HATTON — Hatton’s Brock Pace came up with a crucial interception in overtime that set the stage for Briley Kerby’s game-winning touchdown run as the Hornets defeated Clements 26-20 Friday night.
Kerby finished with three total touchdowns for the Hornets, rushing for two and throwing another to Carter Reed. Kerby finished the night 11 of 17 passing for 200 yards.
Hatton led 20-0 after the first quarter as it ended the season with a victory over the playoff-bound Colts.
Reed also had a rushing touchdown for Hatton, which rushed for 68 total yards on 28 carries.
Jaxson Mitchell picked off a Clements pass in the end zone to force overtime. Hatton forced five turnovers in the game, intercepting four passes and forcing a fumble.
Jairrice Pryor and Holden Graves each had a rushing touchdown for Clements. Hunter Hall caught a touchdown pass.
Clements (6-4) opens the Class 3A playoffs next week at Geraldine.
“We have got to keep working on Clements,” Colts coach Michael Parker said. “We need to cut down on the mistakes and execute our offense a little better. We’re going to scheme for them, of course, but we have got to get better. We haven’t peaked yet, and that’s good right now.”
