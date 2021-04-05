The high school baseball regular season is nearing its end, with playoff games for Class 1A-6A starting April 23 and for Class 7A on April 30. That means there are some key series this week.
In Class 6A, Hartselle visits Decatur on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. for one game. The teams play two at Hartselle on Thursday starting at 4 p.m.
In Class 7A, Austin travels to Bob Jones on Tuesday for one game at 5:30 p.m. and hosts the Patriots for two games Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
In Class 4A, Priceville hosts Randolph for one game Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Danville is at Phil Campbell on Tuesday for a 4:30 p.m. game in Class 3A.
Decatur Heritage hosts Hatton on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. after playing the first game in their Class 2A series today. Also in 2A, Falkville is at Cold Springs on Tuesday for a 4:30 p.m. game in the second game of a series that starts today.
In other series Tuesday involving area teams, East Limestone is at Madison Academy and Ardmore is at Lee in Class 5A with 4:30 p.m. start times. In Class 4A, West Limestone visits Brooks Tuesday for one game at 4:30 p.m. East Lawrence is at Vinemont on Tuesday to begin a Class 3A series at 4:30 p.m.
Athens Bible visits Lindsay Lane for a doubleheader Tuesday starting at 2 p.m. in a Class 1A series.
