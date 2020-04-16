For each of the last five years, Mitchell Knox has said this would be his last year at Austin.
The Decatur City Schools board approved retirement for the Austin assistant football coach on Tuesday, but he’s not completely gone. Knox will coach the Black Bears one more season as a volunteer coach.
“I guess you can say I’m retired from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day,” Knox said. “At 2 p.m. I’m back to work for one more year. After that I’ll try to figure out what I’m going to do with the rest of my life.”
Today, Knox is celebrating his 64th birthday.
Part of the celebration should be for what he’s done in 27 years at Austin. Knox has been on the football coaching staff for five different head coaches. He’s been a part of seven of Austin’s 12 region championship teams.
Knox has also had a big impact on the lives of countless students who have walked through the halls of Austin.
The Oxford native played football at Jacksonville State. After graduating in 1978, he coached at several places before finding a home at Austin.
“It’s been the perfect place for me,” Knox said. “I’ve been around a lot of good kids and just a lot of good people. I so appreciate the opportunity to be a part of Austin.”
Knox wasn’t just about football at Austin. Over the 27 years he’s helped with basketball, baseball, wrestling, soccer and golf. He’s even done the radio broadcast of some Austin basketball, baseball and softball games.
“Coach Knox is a great man who has done a lot for Austin and this community,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. “He’s leaving a lasting legacy at Austin and will definitely be missed. I’m glad the football program has him for one more year.”
Knox’s retirement from teaching adds another name to the list of coaches in Decatur that are retiring in some way. Tina Lawrence is retiring as Austin’s volleyball coach, but will continue to teach.
Sam Brown is retiring as head basketball coach and teacher at Decatur. Lee Cagle is retiring from coaching and teaching at Decatur, but will be an assistant football coach at Madison Academy.
• Former Hoover head football coach Rush Propst has a new job. He was hired Tuesday as the head coach of the storied football program at Valdosta High School in Georgia.
The Valdosta Wildcats are the winningest high school program in the country with 928 wins, six national championships and 24 state championships.
Propst replaces Alan Rodemaker, who was fired after four years and a 10-3 record last fall. Valdosta’s last state championship came in Rodemaker’s first season in 2016.
Last fall, Propst was a volunteer coach at UAB. Before that he coached 11 years at Colquitt County in Georgia and won 119 games and two state championships. He was head coach at Hoover from 1999-2007 and won 110 games and five state championships, including four straight from 2002-2005.
Valdosta’s school superintendent is Todd Cason. He was the superintendent at Colquitt County when Propst worked there.
Earlier this year, Propst was named the first coach at a new private school near Montgomery called USA Academy. In late February he announced he would not be taking the job.
• Another hire that is drawing a lot of attention is one at Samford University. The Bulldogs hired Mountain Brook basketball coach Bucky McMillan on April 6 to replace fired head coach Scott Padgett.
The 36-year-old McMillan was head coach at Mountain Brook for 12 years. His teams won 332 games and five Class 7A state championships.
McMillan has never coached in college. He played briefly at Birmingham-Southern. The transition from being a head coach in high school to a head coach in college usually does not work.
Samford athletic director Martin Newton thinks McMillan is the right man for the job. Martin told Sports Illustrated: “I’ve watched him for many years, and I was impressed. I wanted someone with head coaching experience, someone who can ignite the Birmingham and Samford community, someone who is aligned with the values of our university. I feel like he can do it.”
