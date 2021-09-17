Decatur Heritage 46, Shoals Christian 0: Brayden Kyle threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth score to lead the Eagles to victory
Kyle played in just 1½ quarters. He completed six of eight passes for 206 yards. He ran the ball twice for 36 yards.
Kyle’s touchdown passes went to Alex Malone for 61 yards, Cole O’Brien for 26 yards and Bo Solley.
Solley, the backup quarterback, added a rushing touchdown for the Eagles.
Tyler Founds returned a punt 57 yards for a touchdown. He also had an interception. Bryant Pitts also had an interception.
Ben Abercrombie had a 25-yard field goal.
Decatur Heritage (3-2, 3-0) travels to Woodville next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.