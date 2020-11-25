It was only fitting that Brayden Kyle wears No. 24, the same number as NBA legend Kobe Bryant, because Kyle put on his best Bryant impersonation Tuesday night.
With the seconds ticking away and the game tied 56-56, Kyle heaved a 3-pointer that swished through the net, giving Decatur Heritage the win over Decatur, 59-56.
“Man, that felt great. I haven’t hit a shot like that since seventh grade,” Kyle said. “I had faith in myself to make a shot like that, and I’m a huge Kobe fan. He’s my favorite player, so I’m glad I was able to do him justice.”
The Eagles moved to 2-1 on the season thanks to Kyle’s big shot, but it wasn’t just that shot that made him the star of the game. The junior led all scorers with 25 points and was the clear-cut answer to take the team’s final shot.
“One thing about him is he can score everywhere,” said Decatur Heritage head coach Jason Marshall. “So that was our plan, to get him out on the edge and let him take that shot.”
Bryant Pitts also finished in double digits for the Eagles with 14 points. Three Red Raiders finished in double figures on the night. Charlie Taylor had 13, Shawn Hullet 11 and Malik Byrd 10.
The trip was the first ever for Decatur (4-1) to Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, and it resulted In the Red Raiders' first loss under new head coach Kori Walker.
“We’ve had several close games like that this season where we were able to pull out the win. When you play a lot of games like that though, eventually you’re going to lose one,” Walker said. “I was very pleased with our effort. I thought we played very hard. Hats off to them. They’re a great team.”
Decatur Heritage moves to 2-1 on the season with their lone loss coming to unbeaten 7A Albertville.
The young Eagles have learned a lot about their team three games into the season.
“We lost so many guys from last year and, with no summer and most of our guys playing football, we really didn’t know what we had,” said Marshall. “But man, the way these guys have stepped up against these great teams, I’ve been so impressed.”
--
Danville girls 40, Decatur Heritage 38
Blayne Godrey’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 36 seconds left helped erase an eight point fourth quarter deficit and gave the Hawks the win Tuesday evening.
After only scoring three points in the third quarter, Danville scored 19 in the fourth, nine of which came from Godfrey who finished with 19 totals.
Bri Tyson led the Lady Eagles with 13, who saw their lead disappear after two starters fouled out in the final quarter.
