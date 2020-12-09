MOULTON — For as long as he's been the head coach of Lawrence County, the Hatton Hornets have been a thorn in K.C. Orr's side.
Tuesday night, Orr finally got redemption.
Coming into the contest, Orr was 0-7 against the Hornets, including a two-point loss in last year's county finals. This time, Lawrence County was able to get the win, defeating the Hornets 53-49 in overtime.
"Man, this feels amazing," Orr said. "Not just because of the win, but for the way the girls fought."
For a while it seemed like it would be another typical outing between the two teams. Lawrence County controlled most of the first three quarters, but Hatton wasn't fazed. The unbeaten Hornets mounted a second-half comeback and looked like they would take the win again.
But Lawrence County fought back to force overtime then take the win
"More than anything, I was impressed with our girls' fight. We were up most of the game. In the fourth quarter, they came back and took the lead," Orr said. "At that point (we) could have easily given up. But our girls were just tenacious down to the last minute."
Senior Sadie Thompson was a big catalyst in Lawrence County’s comeback.
Not only did she finish with a game high 19 points, but her and one play with 57 seconds left propelled the game into overtime. Once there she knocked down the game sealing free throws for the win.
She was the MVP of the 2018 Lawrence County tournament final, the Red Devils' last win over Hatton.
"I was really nervous to be honest. I had a lot of pressure and I knew my team was looking for me to make a big play," Thompson said of her game-tying 3-point play. "It feels great to finally get a win over here. We've worked really hard to get here, and now I think this is going to make the county tournament real big."
Josie Montgomery also finished in double figures for the Red Devils, scoring 11 points.
Kamie Kirk led Hatton with 12, while Josie Harville finished with 10.
Lawrence County boys 63, Hatton 50: BenMichael Bennett poured in a game high 23 points as the Red Devils overcame a 13-point deficit to defeat Hatton on Tuesday night.
Hatton never trailed in the first three quarters and led by as much as 13. But the Red Devils outscored the Hornets 19-5 in the final quarter.
Alandis Johnson finished with 13 for Lawrence County.
Ridge Harrison and Braden Stafford each had 14 to lead Hatton.
