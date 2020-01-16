191205 AHSAA Class 1A championship 32 (copy)
Lanett's Kristian Story, an Alabama signee, was named Mr. Football. [MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]

 MATT MCKEAN

MONTGOMERY — Lanett quarterback Kristian Story was named the state’s Mr. Football on Wednesday.

Mr. Football and the state’s other major high school football award winners were announced during a luncheon in Montgomery.

Priceville’s Jerry Burton was a finalist for Class 4A Back of the Year, which went to Jacksonville’s Rontarius Wiggins. Burton rushed for 2,510 yards and 33 touchdowns. He was a first-team All-State selection and The Decatur Daily’s Class 1A-4A Player of the year after leading Priceville to its first playoff win in school history.

The awards winners were selected by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Story ran for 1,036 yards and 15 touchdowns, and threw for 2,335 yards and 26 TDs this season, helping Lanett and coach Clifford Story win the AHSAA Class 1A championship and finish with a 14-0 record.

In his career, he set AHSAA records for total touchdowns and total yards.

Story’s 13,218 career yards broke the record of 12,497 set by last year’s Mr. Football, Pinson Valley’s Bo Nix. Story’s 175 total touchdowns also broke a record of Nix’s. Nix had 161.

Story’s 9,070 career passing yards rank eighth in AHSAA history and his 119 career touchdown passes are third.

Story has signed with Alabama.

Mr. Football

Kristian Story, Lanett

Super All-State

(top 12 players, regardless of classification)

1. Kristian Story, QB, Lanett

2. Kris Abrams-Draine, QB, Spanish Fort

3. Jalen White, RB, Daleville

4. Roydell Williams, RB, Hueytown

5. Sawyer Pate, QB, Thompson

6. Demouy Kennedy, LB, Theodore

7. Dee Beckwith, WR, Florence

8. Rontarius Wiggins, RB, Jacksonville

9. Jackson Bratton, LB, Muscle Shoals

10. Seth Brown, QB, St. John Paul II

11. Trey Higgins, QB, Oxford

12. Will Breland, LB, UMS-Wright

Linemen of the Year

7A: Demouy Kennedy, Theodore

6A: Jackson Bratton, Muscle Shoals

5A: Trent Howard, Briarwood

4A: Will Breland, UMS-Wright

3A: Deontae Lawson, Mobile Christian

2A: Arian Gregory, Luverne

1A: Mack McCluskey, Mars Hill Bible

AISA: Eli Richey, Southern Academy

Backs of the Year

7A: Sawyer Pate, Thompson

6A: Kris Abrams-Draine, Spanish Fort

5A: Zyquez Perryman, Pleasant Grove

4A: Rontarius Wiggins, Jacksonville

3A: Daquan Johnson, Flomaton

2A: Jalen White, Daleville

1A: Kristian Story, Lanett

AISA: Cephus Cleveland, Macon-East

Coaches of the Year

(named in December)

7A: Mark Freeman, Thompson

6A: Keith Etheredge, Oxford

5A: Jack French, Faith-Mobile

4A: Clint Smith, Jacksonville

3A: Steve Smith, Piedmont

2A: Ernie Willingham, Collinsville

1A: Tate Leonard, Isabella

AISA: Josh Wright, Bessemer Academy

All-time Mr. Football recipients

2019: Kristian Story, Lanett

2018: Bo Nix, Pinson Valley

2017: Asa Martin, Austin

2016: La’Damian Webb, Beauregard

2015: Tyler Johnston, Spanish Fort

2014: Kerryon Johnson, Madison Academy

2013: Racean Thomas, Oxford

2012: Jeremy Johnson, Carver-Montgomery

2011: T.J. Yeldon, Daphne

2010: Jamal Golden, Wetumpka

2009: Coty Blanchard, Cherokee Co.

2008: Clint Moseley, Leroy

2007: Julio Jones, Foley

2006: Larry Smith, Prattville

2005: Andre Smith, Huffman

2004: Jarod Bryant, Hoover

2003: Chris Nickson, Pike Co.

2002: JaMarcus Russell, Williamson

2001: Brandon Cox, Hewitt-Trussville

2000: Carnell Williams, Etowah

1999: Cory Whisenant, Springville

1998: DeMarco McNeil, Blount

1997: Mac Campbell, Alexandria

1996: Antoneyo Williams, Central-Tuscaloosa

1995: Gorman Thornton, Jeff Davis

1994: Dawud Rasheed, Shades Valley

1993: Thomas Banks, West Jefferson

1992: Freddie Kitchens, Etowah

1991: Robert Davis, Homewood

1990: David Palmer, Jackson-Olin

1989: Steven Coleman, Pike Co.

1988: Darrell Williams, Vigor

1987: Robert Jones, Parker

1986: Larry Ware, Lee-Montgomery

1985: Pierre Goode, Hazlewood

1984: Roderick Green, Gardendale

1983: Freddy Weygand, Emma Sansom

1982: Tommy Compton, Vigor

Notable

• Hueytown’s Roydell Williams was the only repeat player from last year’s Super All-State list.

• UMS-Wright’s Will Breland, Flomaton’s Daquan Johnson and Luverne’s Arian Gregory are repeat winners of the 4A lineman, 3A back and 2A lineman awards, respectively.

• Sawyer Pate is the second straight Class 7A back of the year from Thompson, following Taulia Tagovailoa.

• With Breland winning 4A lineman of the year, UMS-Wright has had seven major All-State football award winners, which is tied with Hoover and Bessemer Academy for the most in ASWA All-State history.

• Jacksonville’s Rontarius Wiggins, Mars Hill Bible’s Mack McCluskey and Pleasant Grove Zyquez Perryman are their school’s first major All-State football award winners.

• Wiggins and St. John Paul II’s Seth Brown are their school’s first Super All-State players.

