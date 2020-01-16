MONTGOMERY — Lanett quarterback Kristian Story was named the state’s Mr. Football on Wednesday.
Mr. Football and the state’s other major high school football award winners were announced during a luncheon in Montgomery.
Priceville’s Jerry Burton was a finalist for Class 4A Back of the Year, which went to Jacksonville’s Rontarius Wiggins. Burton rushed for 2,510 yards and 33 touchdowns. He was a first-team All-State selection and The Decatur Daily’s Class 1A-4A Player of the year after leading Priceville to its first playoff win in school history.
The awards winners were selected by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Story ran for 1,036 yards and 15 touchdowns, and threw for 2,335 yards and 26 TDs this season, helping Lanett and coach Clifford Story win the AHSAA Class 1A championship and finish with a 14-0 record.
In his career, he set AHSAA records for total touchdowns and total yards.
Story’s 13,218 career yards broke the record of 12,497 set by last year’s Mr. Football, Pinson Valley’s Bo Nix. Story’s 175 total touchdowns also broke a record of Nix’s. Nix had 161.
Story’s 9,070 career passing yards rank eighth in AHSAA history and his 119 career touchdown passes are third.
Story has signed with Alabama.
Mr. Football
Kristian Story, Lanett
Super All-State
(top 12 players, regardless of classification)
1. Kristian Story, QB, Lanett
2. Kris Abrams-Draine, QB, Spanish Fort
3. Jalen White, RB, Daleville
4. Roydell Williams, RB, Hueytown
5. Sawyer Pate, QB, Thompson
6. Demouy Kennedy, LB, Theodore
7. Dee Beckwith, WR, Florence
8. Rontarius Wiggins, RB, Jacksonville
9. Jackson Bratton, LB, Muscle Shoals
10. Seth Brown, QB, St. John Paul II
11. Trey Higgins, QB, Oxford
12. Will Breland, LB, UMS-Wright
Linemen of the Year
7A: Demouy Kennedy, Theodore
6A: Jackson Bratton, Muscle Shoals
5A: Trent Howard, Briarwood
4A: Will Breland, UMS-Wright
3A: Deontae Lawson, Mobile Christian
2A: Arian Gregory, Luverne
1A: Mack McCluskey, Mars Hill Bible
AISA: Eli Richey, Southern Academy
Backs of the Year
7A: Sawyer Pate, Thompson
6A: Kris Abrams-Draine, Spanish Fort
5A: Zyquez Perryman, Pleasant Grove
4A: Rontarius Wiggins, Jacksonville
3A: Daquan Johnson, Flomaton
2A: Jalen White, Daleville
1A: Kristian Story, Lanett
AISA: Cephus Cleveland, Macon-East
Coaches of the Year
(named in December)
7A: Mark Freeman, Thompson
6A: Keith Etheredge, Oxford
5A: Jack French, Faith-Mobile
4A: Clint Smith, Jacksonville
3A: Steve Smith, Piedmont
2A: Ernie Willingham, Collinsville
1A: Tate Leonard, Isabella
AISA: Josh Wright, Bessemer Academy
All-time Mr. Football recipients
2019: Kristian Story, Lanett
2018: Bo Nix, Pinson Valley
2017: Asa Martin, Austin
2016: La’Damian Webb, Beauregard
2015: Tyler Johnston, Spanish Fort
2014: Kerryon Johnson, Madison Academy
2013: Racean Thomas, Oxford
2012: Jeremy Johnson, Carver-Montgomery
2011: T.J. Yeldon, Daphne
2010: Jamal Golden, Wetumpka
2009: Coty Blanchard, Cherokee Co.
2008: Clint Moseley, Leroy
2007: Julio Jones, Foley
2006: Larry Smith, Prattville
2005: Andre Smith, Huffman
2004: Jarod Bryant, Hoover
2003: Chris Nickson, Pike Co.
2002: JaMarcus Russell, Williamson
2001: Brandon Cox, Hewitt-Trussville
2000: Carnell Williams, Etowah
1999: Cory Whisenant, Springville
1998: DeMarco McNeil, Blount
1997: Mac Campbell, Alexandria
1996: Antoneyo Williams, Central-Tuscaloosa
1995: Gorman Thornton, Jeff Davis
1994: Dawud Rasheed, Shades Valley
1993: Thomas Banks, West Jefferson
1992: Freddie Kitchens, Etowah
1991: Robert Davis, Homewood
1990: David Palmer, Jackson-Olin
1989: Steven Coleman, Pike Co.
1988: Darrell Williams, Vigor
1987: Robert Jones, Parker
1986: Larry Ware, Lee-Montgomery
1985: Pierre Goode, Hazlewood
1984: Roderick Green, Gardendale
1983: Freddy Weygand, Emma Sansom
1982: Tommy Compton, Vigor
Notable
• Hueytown’s Roydell Williams was the only repeat player from last year’s Super All-State list.
• UMS-Wright’s Will Breland, Flomaton’s Daquan Johnson and Luverne’s Arian Gregory are repeat winners of the 4A lineman, 3A back and 2A lineman awards, respectively.
• Sawyer Pate is the second straight Class 7A back of the year from Thompson, following Taulia Tagovailoa.
• With Breland winning 4A lineman of the year, UMS-Wright has had seven major All-State football award winners, which is tied with Hoover and Bessemer Academy for the most in ASWA All-State history.
• Jacksonville’s Rontarius Wiggins, Mars Hill Bible’s Mack McCluskey and Pleasant Grove Zyquez Perryman are their school’s first major All-State football award winners.
• Wiggins and St. John Paul II’s Seth Brown are their school’s first Super All-State players.
