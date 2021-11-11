It wasn’t that Priceville linebacker Jake Langlois played poorly when the opposition threw the ball last season. It's just that he didn’t make a lot of impact plays defending the pass.
This season, the 6-foot, 181-pound inside linebacker is tied for the area lead with six interceptions. In that sense, times have changed for Langlois, who has always excelled against the run.
Perhaps his best game came in a win at Deshler when Langlois had 18 tackles and three interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown. The following week, during an overtime win over West Limestone, he had two interceptions, including a huge one in the Wildcats’ overtime possession.
“I think he’s always been really good at reading the keys we give him every week,” Priceville coach Chris Foster said. “The thing that he’s taken it to a new level with is he’s kind of a little more instinctual, in the sense of being able to get in passing lanes and make some big plays in the passing game. I don’t know that he had a whole lot of pass breakups last year. The ability to help in the run game and the pass game has been a real difference maker for us.”
Langlois has been a two-way starter for the Bulldogs the past two seasons after playing a smaller role as a freshman. Perhaps the biggest challenge he’s faced in high school football comes on Friday when the Bulldogs play at top-ranked Madison Academy in a Class 4A second-round playoff game.
The Mustangs are big up front, have a running back in Will Stokes who has 2,114 yards rushing with 35 touchdowns, and the list of playmakers on the outside includes a Michigan commitment in wide receiver/safety Deuce Spurlock.
Madison Academy (10-1) dropped the season opener to Briarwood and then ripped off 10 consecutive wins by an average score of 43-9. The latest was a 55-0 triumph over Hamilton in the first round of the playoffs.
“It’s going to be a fun game, I like competition,” Langlois said.
For the most part, Priceville’s defense has been solid this season. The Bulldogs set a single season school record with three shutouts. Langlois is the team leader with nearly 120 tackles, but the key to the defense have been contributions throughout.
“We really started to stop the pass better, that was mainly our struggle,” Langlois said. “It’s really a team effort. We trust each other. I trust the D-linemen to keep the offensive line off us so I can go make the tackle, Cody (Kennedy) can go make the tackle and Tristan (Holmes) can go make the tackle.”
Putting it all together is defensive coordinator Preston Potter and the defensive staff.
“Coach Potter puts in a tremendous amount of work, pre-practice,” said Foster. “These guys, he gives them keys, he makes the game plan really simple for them. That allows them to play fast on Fridays.
“He’s also really good, in game, at making some adjustments to things that maybe have given us issues. I think it's important just being able to simplify it for the players, to where in year three, we’re doing stuff that we haven’t done the previous year.”
On Friday, the Bulldogs (10-1) will attempt to reach a level they’ve never reached. Priceville’s first-round playoff win over Etowah last week marked only the second postseason win in the 20 seasons the Bulldogs fielded a football team. The Bulldogs have never advanced past the second round.
Taking that next step will be difficult. However, Foster, who has 24 wins in three seasons, said his team has put itself in position to enter the game with confidence.
“I think we’ve come to enjoy those,” Foster said of his team facing the challenge of playing a top-notch team. “Last year, when we went through that three-loss phase (during the regular season), I felt like we didn’t enjoy the challenge of playing great teams. It was almost a burden.
“This year, they’ve really accepted that if you want to be a good team, you’ve got to beat good teams. It’s one way to gain respect. I think they’ve kind of taken that upon themselves and started to embrace the challenge.”
