Boys
Jake Langlois, Priceville
Langlois recorded 18 tackles and intercepted two passes, one that was returned for a touchdown, in Priceville’s 28-16 win over Deshler. "Jake played great all game, but the second half he took over the game and sealed it for our teams with his pick six," coach Chris Foster said.
Girls
Faith Parker, Danville
Parker had 34 kills and 19 digs as Danville defeated East Lawrence and Colbert Heights to win the Class 3A, Area 15 volleyball tournament. "Faith Parker is a dynamic outside hitter whose 34 kills secured the area championship for our team," Danville coach Megan Aldridge said.
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Lindsay Lane’s Lindsey Holland and Hartselle’s Jadyn Chesser and Grace Tapscott. Boys: Decatur’s Jyron McDaniel, Hartselle’s JT Blackwood and Austin’s Maurice Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.