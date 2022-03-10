Boys
Daniel Laporte, West Morgan baseball
Laporte had a home run, double and three RBIs in a 7-6 win over Danville.
"Daniel's 3-run home run helped give us an early lead," West Morgan coach Bryan Dean said. "In his last two plate appearances he doubled and was intentionally walked."
Girls
Abby Lindsey, West Morgan softball
Lindsey turned in a dominating performance, allowing just one hit over six innings while striking out 17 in a 10-0 win over Winston County.
"Gladiator is just getting started," West Morgan coach Victoria Burleson said. "She is a player who feeds off her teammates. She understands that success doesn't lie in the victories of one person but the entire team. She is a major contributor. Her little victories make a huge difference within our entire team."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Hartselle’s Karsi Lentz, Decatur’s Leah South, and Danville’s Aubrey Reed. Boys: Lindsay Lane’s Ray Anderson, Falkville’s Andrew Jones, and Athens’ Riley Miller.
