Boys
Daniel Laporte, West Morgan
Laporte struck out eight hitters in four innings in a 5-2 win over East Lawrence. He also hit a home run and had three RBIs. "He just shows up and competes every day, " West Morgan coach Matt Hutto said. "Big strong lefty."
Girls
Katie Simon, Athens
Simon struck out 20 batters and allowed two walks in eight innings to complete a no-hitter against Decatur in a 4-0 win. "She is always focused and loves the game," coach Thad Prater said. “She is is also a great team player and motivates her team."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Austin’s Jack Wilson, Danville’s Justin Hanline and West Limestone’s Colin Patterson. Girls: Hartselle’s Kaelyn Jones, Priceville’s Lillyan Bloodworth and Danville’s Blayne Godfrey.
