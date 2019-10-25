Scottsboro 35, Brewer 0: The Patriots struggled offensively, managing just 37 passing yards and no first downs, in the Class 5A, Region 8 finale.
Brewer (3-6, 2-5) wraps up regular season play next week at Priceville.
Guntersville 28, East Limestone 26: A missed extra point and a failed 2-point conversion proved to be the difference maker for the Indians as they came up short on the road in the final Class 5A, Region 8 game of the season.
TJ Tyson accounted for three of East Limestone’s touchdowns. He finished the night with 26 carries for 152 yards, while scoring on runs of 6, 1, and 4 yards. Kollin Swart scampered 17 yards for a score in the first quarter.
The loss drops the Indians to 3-6 on the year and 2-5 in region play. They close out the season at home Thursday against Tanner.
• In other action Madison County defeated Ardmore, 42-7.
