DAR 38, Priceville 13: Jerry Burton ran for 165 yards and a touchdown as Priceville fell Friday night to DAR in a Class 4A, Region 7 game.
Quarterback Wyatt Hurt had 79 yards rushing, including a 64-yard touchdown, and 65 passing yards for the Bulldogs. Jaxon Cross ran for 70 yards on 11 carries.
Priceville (5-3, 4-2) hosts West Morgan next week.
East Limestone 30, Brewer 21: DJ Davis showed out in a big way during the Indians' win Friday night over the Patriots. The senior rushed 19 times for 270 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on runs of 32 and 56 yards.
TJ Tyson and Dillon Parris each added a touchdown of 1 yard, while Syrus James connected on a 2-yard field goal for East Limestone.
For Brewer, Quarterback Wyatt Styles (2 yards) and Jonathan Morgan (1 yard) each had a rushing touchdown. Devin Weathers connected with Jake Lawrence on a 15-yard touchdown pass.
Styles finished 16 of 23 passing for 229 yards. Morgan had 29 rushing yards on seven carries.
Brewer (3-5, 2-4) wraps up region play next week at Scottsboro. East Limestone (3-5, 2-4) plays at Guntersville.
West Morgan 51, North Jackson 46: Cade Alexander rushed for 191 yards and five touchdowns as West Morgan beat Class 4A, Region 7 foe North Jackson in a home shootout Friday night.
The Rebels trailed 26-23 at halftime.
Alexander scored on runs of 10, 29, 2, 63 and 33 yards, scoring at least one touchdown in each quarter.
Quarterback Glavine Segars connected with Jakobe Fletcher on a 32-yard touchdown pass. He finished 10 of 19 passing for 192 yards with one interception. Adam Lucas ran for 157 yards on 25 carries, including a 52-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
West Morgan (3-6, 2-4) travels to Priceville for the region finale next week.
West Limestone 28, Brooks 24: After trailing by 10 at the half, West Limestone scored two third quarter touchdowns and shut down the Brooks offense to claim a 28-24 region victory.
Christian Adams tossed touchdown passes to Tyree Hilaire (57 yards) and River Helms (14 yards) for the Wildcats, while Brett Beckworth and Dakota Jefferson added one rushing touchdown each.
Jefferson finished with a team-high 104 yards rushing on 20 carries for the Wildcats.
West Limestone (5-3, 3-2 in Class 4A, Region 8) hosts Deshler in region play next Friday.
Hamilton 17, Lawrence County 16: Ty Hutto connected with Malik Strickland on a touchdown pass with 27 seconds to play, and the Red Devils couldn’t convert the game-winning 2-point attempt in falling to Hamilton in a Class 5A, Region 7 game.
“I went with my gut,” Lawrence County coach Rich Dutton said. “The kids had played hard and wanted to get the win and going for 2 eliminated the chance of a blocked or missed kick.”
The Red Devils recovered the ensuing onside kick but ran out of clock.
Hutto connected with Garrett Lee for the other Lawrence County touchdown in the first quarter.
Lawrence County (3-5, 2-4) wrap up region play next week at Corner.
Guntersville 50, Ardmore 7: The Wildcats dominated both sides of the ball, handing the Tigers a homecoming loss Friday.
Guntersville led 24-0 at the half.
Ardmore's lone touchdown came with 6:33 remaining in the game on a pass play from Brayden Hillis to Paxton Harbin.
The Tigers travel to Madison County next Friday.
