Athens 31, Cullman 17: Athens had only six possessions but made them count, scoring on five of them in a win over Cullman that puts them one win away from hosting a first-round playoff game.
With both teams having powerful rushing attacks, long, time-consuming drives were the name of the game.
Athens took the opening kickoff and moved down the field, scoring on a 22-yard touchdown run by Braden Gross less than 3 minutes into the game.
The Golden Eagles stretched their lead to 10-0 later in the quarter on a career-long 46-yard field goal by Kevin Jurado.
Cullman answered by driving inside the Athens 10-yard line, but the Golden Eagles' defense held Cullman to a 28-yard field goal by Brody Adams that made the score 10-3 early in the second quarter.
Athens answered with a touchdown on a 3-yard run by Jaelen Cates to take a 14-point lead. Cullman then missed two huge opportunities. The Bearcats drove inside Athens' 10-yard line again, but lost a fumble at the 3. After forcing Athens to punt with 1:25 remaining in the half, Cullman again drove inside the red zone, but ran out of time, and Adams' 35-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the half was wide left.
The Bearcats took the second-half kickoff and embarked on a 14-play, 6:55 drive that ended on a 1-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Max Dueland.
Athens answered with a long drive of its own. Jordan Scott had a 15-yard run on third down to put Athens inside the Cullman 10, and then finished the drive with a 6-yard run two plays later to restore the two-touchdown lead.
After forcing a Cullman punt, Athens put the game away. Cates scored a second touchdown on a 2-yard run with 4:29 left.
Cates finished with 78 yards rushing and two scores. Scott led the Golden Eagles with 88 rushing yards and 63 passing yards.
Cullman scored a consolation touchdown with 42 seconds remaining on a 30-yard pass from Max Dueland to Jake Dueland.
The win puts Athens at 5-1 overall and 3-0 in Class 6A, Region 7. All the Golden Eagles need is a win over winless Columbia next week to wrap up second place in the region and the first-round home playoff game that comes with it.
Brewer 24, Ardmore 17: Jonathan Morgan rushed for 190 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead Brewer past Ardmore.
Quarterback Wyatt Styles got Brewer on the board first, scoring on a 2-yard run late in the first quarter.
Ardmore trimmed the lead to 7-3 on a 19-yard field goal by Owen Doss in the second, but the Patriots pushed the lead to 14-7 on Morgan’s first touchdown, a 6-yard run, before halftime.
Morgan scored from three yards out in the third quarter to push the lead to 21-7 before Ardmore’s Chase Duskin recovered a blocked punt and returned it for a touchdown to cut the lead to 21-14.
Brewer’s Thomas Gipner hit a 27-yard field goal to push the lead to 24-14 and Doss connected with Connor Harbin on a 62-yard pass late in the fourth quarter to put the final at 24-17.
Arab 36, East Limestone 14: The Indians allowed 20 unanswered points in the second half, as they fell on the road.
Kollin Swart was the lone scorer for East Limestone. The junior caught a 48-yard pass from quarterback Dillon Parris early in the first. He later scored in the second quarter on a 30-yard run. He finished the night with three carries for 31 yards.
East Limestone hosts Ardmore next Friday.
