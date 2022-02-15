HARTSELLE — Fans of Hartselle Tigers girls basketball have been watching Masyn Marchbanks play on the varsity since she was a seventh-grader.
They have seen the Samford commit score over 2,000 career points.
Monday night, they watched Marchbanks play her final game on the home floor at Hartselle High. She did not disappoint.
Marchbanks scored 29 points to lead Hartselle to a 52-41 win over Clay-Chalkville in the Class 6A subregional round.
The Tigers (25-6) advance to the Northwest Regional at Wallace State in Hanceville where they will meet undefeated Hazel Green (31-0) on Friday.
“It was a great way for our seniors to close out their careers,” Hartselle coach Gary Orr said. “Some of them have played together since youth basketball. They have meant a lot to our program.”
The four seniors who joined Marchbanks in their fond farewell are Maggie McCleskey, Alyssa McMinemon, Katie Hogan and Leyanne Cera.
Marchbanks (29), McClesky (6), McMinemon (8) and Hogan (5) teamed up for 48 of Hartselle’s 52 points.
The Tigers took a 21-11 lead into the third quarter and stretched it to 19 points early in that quarter. Then Clay-Chalkville started hitting some shots. Kamoriah Gainer’s basket and free throw made it 36-31 to end the third quarter.
“That’s when I knew I needed to be a little more locked in mentally,” Marchbanks said. “We couldn’t let this game get away from us.”
Marchbanks opened the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run. She started it with a 3-point basket, turned a steal into a layup, scored on another drive while being fouled and hit the free throw. Then she and her teammates played keep away most of the final five minutes of the game.
After the final horn sounded, Hartselle’s gym was the perfect place to be on Valentine’s Day. There were a lot of hugs, love and tears. Orr even brought out a ladder for his team to use to cut down the net.
“There are a lot of emotions tonight after you’ve played 5½ years here,” Marchbanks said. “There’s always been a lot of love between me and the fans.”
One of the more touching moments came when a group of young girls came out to hug Marchbanks and have their picture taken with her. There were probably at least one or two Hartselle Tigers in the group.
“Yes, this all starts with basketball, but it’s also bigger than basketball,” Marchbanks said. “It’s about building a legacy. I want the fans to remember me in a good way because they’ve been really good to me.”
