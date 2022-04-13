MUSCLE SHOALS — Bradin Dupper plated a run on a sacrifice play in the top of the ninth inning to push Decatur past Muscle Shoals 4-3 in high school baseball on Tuesday.
The sacrifice capped a rally that saw the Red Raiders come back from a 3-0 deficit to pick up the win.
Dupper, Sam Stephenson, Jack Waller, Lawson Stricklin and Davis Roberts all had one hit for Decatur. Stricklin pitched three innings in relief of Roberts to get the win, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out four.
Sam Wright had two hits and one RBI for Muscle Shoals.
East Lawrence 12, Danville 11: Blake Strickland doubled home Lane Smith and Dawson Terry in the bottom of the seventh inning to give East Lawrence a walk-off win.
Strickland finished the game with two hits and four RBIs for the Eagles, while Smith added two hits and two RBIs. Preston Hood had a single and three RBIs and Trey Rikard had two hits and one RBI.
Braylon Murphy pitched one inning of relief for the win, allowing one hit and striking out one.
Garrett Wilhite had three hits and three RBIs for Danville. Gage Taylor had three hits, including a homer, and one RBI.
Athens 2, Wilson 1: Reid Lauderdale had three hits and two RBIs for Athens.
Landon Leslie pitched two innings of relief for the win, allowing one unearned run on two hits with three strikeouts.
Decatur Heritage 10, Tharptown 0: Bryant Sparkman pitched a five-inning no-hitter for Decatur Heritage, striking out nine while issuing just one walk.
Nash Rippen homered and drove in two runs for the Eagles, while Ford Sparkman added a pair of RBIs. Bo Solley had two hits and one RBI and Cole O’Brien had three hits.
Priceville 4, St. John Paul II 2: Zach Chaney drove in a pair of runs for Priceville.
Wes Walker had one hit and one RBI for the Bulldogs and JoJo Garrison pitched five innings for the win, allowing two runs on two hits with four strikeouts.
Lindsay Lane 16, Brindlee Mountain 0: Seth Mitchell went 3-for-3 with five RBIs to lead Lindsay Lane to a big win.
Sam Hogue tripled, singled and drove in three runs for the Lions and Mason Burns had two hits and one RBI. Burns pitched three innings for the win, allowing just one hit while striking out one.
Elkmont 23, Colbert Heights 15: Mykell Murrah homered twice and drove in six runs as Elkmont won a high-scoring game on Tuesday.
Curtis Hobbs homered, doubled and drove in four runs for the Red Devils, while Corder Hobbs added two hits, including a homer run, and three RBIs. Ryan Boyd had three hits and two RBIs and Ty Roberts had four hits and one RBI.
Murrah pitched six innings to earn the win, surrendering two earned runs on four hits with nine strikeouts.
Ardmore 13, East Limestone 4: Noah Stafford led Ardmore with two hits and three RBIs.
Charlie McNeese had a hit and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Cole Calder added two hits and two RBIs. Drew Daly drove in two runs. Preston Patterson pitched five innings for the win, allowing one earned run while striking out five.
Roger Tidwell had three hits and one RBI for East Limestone.
Falkville 14, Hanceville 4: Colton Hooper had two hits and three RBIs for Falkville.
Camden Reid had two hits and two RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Sawyer Reynolds and Lawson Tew added one hit and two RBIs each. Andrew Jones had three hits and one RBI.
Jones pitched four innings for the win, allowing four runs on four hits with seven strikeouts.
Whitesburg Christian 8, Hatton 4: Braden Stafford had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for Hatton.
Alex Brackin tripled and drove in two runs for the Hornets, while Parker Huff, Nate Latham and Tasean Love added one hit each. Tate Walker led Whitesburg Christian with two hits and three RBIs.
Athens 14, Lawrence County 1: Trenton Harries went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs in a win for Athens on Monday.
Jack Elliott had three hits and two RBIs for the Golden Eagles and Sam Sandy had a pair of hits and drove in two runs. Cooper Cochran doubled and drove in two runs.
Sandy pitched five innings for the win, allowing one run on two hits with seven strikeouts.
Softball
Athens 7, Buckhorn 0: Emily Simon tossed a one-hit shutout for Athens, striking out nine over seven innings while allowing one walk.
Simon also homered twice, drove in three runs and drew a pair of walks to lead the Athens offense. Molly Gilbert had one hit and one RBI, while Brynn South and Morgan Stiles added one double each.
West Morgan 3, Hatton 0: Abby Lindsey pitched a complete-game shutout for Hatton, giving up three hits over seven innings while striking out eight.
Zoey Brewington had two hits and one RBI for West Morgan, while Cailey Barbee added one hit and one RBI. Kailyn Quails, Katie Dawson and Mallie Yarbrough had one hit each for Hatton.
Elkmont 5, Colbert Heights 1: Abbie Broadway pitched seven strong innings to earn the win for Elkmont, giving up one run on five hits with 10 strikeouts.
Alyssa Harwell singled and drove in a run for the Red Devils and Paige Robinson had two hits. Cloe Murphy had one hit and one RBI for Colbert Heights.
Lindsay Lane 7-10, Decatur Heritage 2-6: Marissa Adams had one hit and one RBI for Decatur Heritage in game one.
Brooklyn Palmer and Sarah Burchell added two hits each for the Eagles.
Bri Tyson had a hit and two RBIs for Decatur Heritage in the second game. Lenox Scott and Desirae Perrell had one hit and one RBI each.
Ardmore 13, East Limestone 2: Bo Riley went 2-for-2 with a homer, double and three RBIs for Ardmore.
Emma Prier doubled and drove home four runs for the Tigers, while Ellie Riley added a pair of triples and two RBIs. Ella Singletary pitched five innings for the win, allowing one earned run on three hits with nine strikeouts.
Kailey Matthews had one RBI for East Limestone. Amaya Green had two hits.
West Limestone 3, Clements 1: JuliAnn Kyle pitched a complete game for West Limestone, allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts.
Addie Wallace had two hits, including a homer, and one RBI for the Wildcats, while Lilly Bethune added one hit and one RBI.
Anna Hammons had a single and one RBI for Clements.
Soccer
West Morgan girls 10, Tanner 0: West Morgan raced out to a 4-0 halftime lead and never looked back.
Brandy Hernandez had four goals and a pair of assists for the Rebels, while Madison Parker added three goals. Alexandra Rodriguez, Brooklyn Lambert and Kathy Ascencio had one goal each and Jackye Delgado had one assist.
Diana Romero had a pair of saves in recording the shutout. West Morgan (8-8) plays at Haleyville on Friday.
Priceville boys 6, West Point 1: Dylan Thompson netted a hat trick for Priceville in a win on Monday.
Grant Stephenson had one goal and one assist for the Bulldogs, while Elijah Hopkins and MaClain Lawson added one goal each. Cody Kennedy, Asher Beidelman and Skylar Estes had one assist each.
Priceville girls 4, West Point 1: Anna Katherine Hopkins led Priceville with three goals and Anna Pilkington scored another in a win on Monday.
