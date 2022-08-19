TANNER — Tanner's Karl Parham threw four touchdown passes, but it was not enough to overcome Lauderdale County, which prevailed 54-30 on Thursday.
Braxton Rose led the Tigers with four scoring runs.
"They really killed us running the ball," Tanner coach Oscar Bonds said. "I'm very disappointed in our defense."
Tanner scored on the game's first play from scrimmage. Karl Parham connected with Jerrick Thompson for 80-yard touchdown pass at the 11:37 mark of the first quarter.
Lauderdale County responded on its initial drive with a Jaxon Lovelace 40-yard scoring toss to Micah Christensen with 10:24 remaining in the opening period. The extra point attempt failed.
Lauderdale County picked off a Tanner pass on the ensuing series and returned it to Rattlers' 8.
Braxton Rose converted on the opportunity with a four-yard touchdown run with 9:28 left in the first quarter. The Tigers again failed on the extra point try and led 12-7.
Parham completed a 10-yard TD pass to Skylar Townsend on Tanner's next drive, and the Rattlers took a 14-12 lead with 8:00 remaining in the first quarter.
Tanner added to its lead with a Moises Parra 23-yard field goal at the 3:17 mark of the period.
Lauderdale County capped the high-scoring frame with a Rose 10-yard run (1:04) that Christensen followed with 2-point run that put the Tigers ahead 20-17.
"The offensive line really stood up and it made my job easy," Rose said.
"We came out a little lax," Tylan Hampton said. Hampton had a touchdown catch from Lovelace for one of the Tigers' scores.
Tanner (0-1) will host Mae Jemison next Friday. Lauderdale County (1-0) will host Rogers.
--
Sheffield 47, Elkmont 20: Cole Holt passed for one touchdown and caught another, but it wasn’t enough as Elkmont dropped its season opener 47-20 to Sheffield on Thursday night at home.
Sheffield seized control early, scoring 20 points in the first quarter en route to a 27-0 halftime lead. The Bulldogs extended the lead to 34-0 early in the third quarter before Holt hauled in a one-yard touchdown pass from Nick Chambless to put Elkmont on the board.
Sheffield scored on the ensuing possession to push the lead to 40-6 before Chambless scored on a three-yard run with 2:08 to play in the third quarter. Elkmont’s final touchdown, a 10-yard pass from Holt to Ethan Adams, came with nine minutes to play.
Holt finished 16 of 30 passing for 108 yards. He had one touchdown and an interception. Cameron Windsor rushed for 104 yards on 14 carries for the Red Devils, while Holt added 86 yards on 14 carries.
Sheffield outgained Elkmont 477-336 in total offense, with 329 yards coming on the ground.
Elkmont (0-1) travels to Brindlee Mountain next week. Sheffield (1-0) will host Colbert County.
