The East Lawrence Eagles picked up a big 54-28 win Friday night at Elkmont.
The Eagles led 28-9 at halftime.
East Lawrence quarterback Peyton Kelly, making just his second start of the season, threw three touchdown passes. Kelly connected with Dawson Terry for a 13-yard score and found Bralyn Robinson twice for 58- and 28-yard scores. Kelly also rushed for a score on a run of five yards.
East Lawrence's other touchdowns came on two scoring runs from Cayden Rivers (25 and three yards) and Cameron Pitt (one yard).
Elkmont quarterback Rowe Allen had two touchdown passes to Ryan Boyd for 39 and 50 yards. Allen also had a 42-yard running score, while Boyd had a 16-yard rushing score.
East Lawrence (2-4) will be back home next week vs. Clements, while Elkmont (0-6) will host Danville.
R.A. Hubbard 55, Vina 26: R.A. Hubbard running back Mikey McCoy had a huge game Friday night, rushing for four touchdowns of 98, 52, 10 and five yards. He also had a 40-yard receiving touchdown from quarterback Keyondrick Cobb.
Cobb rushed for two scores on the ground of 29 and 16 yards, while Kayden Porter had a 61-yard rushing score.
With the win the Chiefs moved to 4-2 and 4-0 in region play. The win sets up a de facto region championship next week at Decatur Heritage, which is also undefeated in region play.
East Limestone 48, Lawrence County 14: The Indians scored 34 second-half points Friday night to pull away from Lawrence County.
East Limestone (4-3, 4-0) led 14-0 at halftime after two Fortune Wheeler touchdowns runs of eight and three yards.
The Indians pushed their lead to 21-0 thanks to a 62-yard run by Wheeler. However, Lawrence County (0-6, 0-3) cut the lead to 21-14 with a 27-yard run from Austin Williams and a 38-yard pass from Sam Cross to Alandis Johnson.
East Limestone closed the game with four straight touchdowns, a 15-yard run from Wheeler, a 23-yard run from Jordan Gardner, an eight-yard pass from Barrett Brown to Gage Hill and 79-yard kickoff return from Alex Mason.
Tanner 47, Whitesburg Christian 12: The Tanner Rattlers won their fifth straight game of the season Friday night when they trounced Whitesburg Christian.
After leading just 13-6 early in the second quarter, the Ratters scored 34 unanswered points to pull away.
Karl Parham had two touchdown passes to Skylar Townsend and Elinneasus Jackson. Alex Guster rushed for two touchdowns of 35 and 30 yards. Trey Crutcher had two touchdown runs of 50 and nine yards.
The win moves Tanner to 5-2 on the season and 4-0 in region play. It also moved them to first place in Class 2A, Region 8. The Rattlers are searching for their first region championship since 2016.
Brooks 27, West Limestone 20: The West Limestone Wildcats fell Friday night to Brooks, 27-20.
The Wildcats trailed 27-6 before coming back to cut the lead to 27-20.
The win moves Brooks to 6-0 on the season and, with Central's loss to West Morgan, in sole possession of first place in Class 4A, Region 8.
West Limestone, last year's region champion, falls to 4-2 (2-2 in region play) and to fourth place in the region standings.
Lauderdale County 49, Clements 20: The Clements Colts fell Friday night to Lauderdale County in a Class 3A, Region 8 contest.
The Colts trailed just 14-12 early before Lauderdale County pulled away.
The undefeated Tigers are the first place team in the region.
The loss drops Clements to 0-6 on the season. They will travel to East Lawrence next Friday.
Russellville 51, Ardmore 0: The Ardmore Tigers suffered their first loss of the season Friday night to Russellville.
The Tigers were held scoreless as they trailed 35-0 at halftime.
Ardmore drops to 5-1 on the season and 2-1 in region play. They will host East Limestone next week.
