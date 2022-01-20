Due to rising COVID numbers the Lawrence County Tournament at Hatton will have limited seating.
The gym will be cleared after each game. A separate ticket must be purchased for each game.
Tickets must be purchased at gofan.co and will cost $5 plus a handling fee. Principals will be sent private links for purchasing tickets for each game.
Players are only allowed entry 30 minutes before game time. Fans should arrive just prior to game time. There will be no early entries.
Today: 3 p.m., junior varsity boys, R. A. Hubbard vs. Hatton; 5 p.m., varsity girls, Lawrence County vs. East Lawrence; 7 p.m., varsity boys, R.A. Hubbard vs. East Lawrence.
Friday: 1 p.m., junior varsity girls, Hatton vs. East Lawrence; 3 p.m., junior varsity boys, Lawrence County vs. East Lawrence; 5 p.m., varsity girls, R.A. Hubbard vs. Hatton; 7 p.m.; varsity boys, Lawrence County vs. Hatton.
Saturday: 1 p.m., junior varsity girls championship; 3 p.m., junior varsity boys championship; 5 p.m., varsity girls championship; 7 p.m., varsity boys championship.
— David Elwell
