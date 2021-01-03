BenMichael Bennett scored 22 points to lead Lawrence County to a 67-66 win over Decatur in overtime Saturday.
Decatur (10-8) led 37-35 at halftime.
Malik Byrd topped Decatur with 19 points. Kobe Johnson had 17 and Shawn Hullett added 12.
Lawrence County got 13 points from Conner Southern and 12 from Garrett Lee.
The Lawrence County girls beat Decatur 60-32 behind 20 points from Sadie Thompson. Jayden Orr scored 17 and Savannah Williams had 11.
