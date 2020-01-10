COURTLAND — If Thursday night’s game was any indication, the Lawrence County Tournament, which begins next Thursday, should be competitive.
Lawrence County had to rally in the second half to beat R.A. Hubbard, 61-51. The Chiefs held a 28-22 halftime advantage.
Tyric Johnson’s 10 points in the first half led the Chiefs to the advantage at the break. He finished the night with 16 points.
Lawrence County came out on fire in the third quarter, hitting four 3-point field goals and scoring 22 points to take the lead. The Red Devils outscored the Chiefs 17-9 in the final quarter.
Tayi Strickland led Lawrence County (16-3) with 18 points. His brother Malik scored 12. Ty Hutto scored all nine of his points in the second half.
After Johnson, R.A. Hubbard (12-8) got 12 points from Montoya Kellogg and 11 from Keyondric Cobb.
The game determined seeding for the Lawrence County Tournament, which will be played in Moulton. The Red Devils are No. 1, followed by the Chiefs, Hatton and East Lawrence.
East Limestone boys 60, Madison Academy 43: The Indians got a big win in Class 5A, Area 16. East Limestone (15-5, 5-0) is ranked No. 4 in 5A.
Lauderdale County boys 54, Elkmont 50: The Red Devils led 39-36 after three quarters only to see visiting Lauderdale County rally.
Preston Robinson led all scorers with 19 for Elkmont. Layton Smith added 15.
Lawrence County girls 58, R.A. Hubbard 41: The Red Devils raced out to a 32-17 halftime lead.
Sadie Thompson scored 19 to lead Lawrence County (8-8). Chloe Orr scored nine, and Jayden Orr had eight.
R.A. Hubbard (6-6) got 16 points from Alex Orr and 15 from Lanique Williams.
The seeding for the girls in the county tournament has Hatton at No. 1, followed by Lawrence County, R.A. Hubbard and East Lawrence.
