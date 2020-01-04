TRINITY — Lawrence County made it two wins in two tries over West Morgan, beating the Rebels 62-53 on the road on Friday night. The Red Devils closed the game on a 16-6 run after facing a one-point deficit with just over five minutes left.
“We didn’t have a good game, but we still beat a good team,” Lawrence County coach Gary Steadman said. “That’s important and big for us.”
Lawrence County’s second win of the season over the Rebels featured more parity than its first. The Red Devils (15-2) beat West Morgan (9-6) by 21 at home on Dec. 19. That win kickstarted a now six-game winning streak that included a championship at the Mars Hill Christmas Tournament.
Still, West Morgan had more than a shot to make the series even with Lawrence County.
It was within single digits for three-and-a-half quarters and even held a 47-46 lead in the fourth after a layup by freshman Carson Muse.
Lawrence County’s press, which frustrated the Rebels all night, helped the Red Devils get extra possessions and lead by double digits late in the game.
“That’s really our game,” Steadman said. “We like to press. We like to run.”
The press really seemed to affect West Morgan, but neither team had much success on offense. There was only a combined 21 points in the first quarter and a combined 48 points in the first half. Lawrence County led 25-23 at halftime and 42-40 after three quarters.
West Morgan coach Justin Henley never felt his team was able to get comfortable going up against Lawrence County’s full-court pressure.
“Their length bothers us when they press,” Henley said. “We were unable to attack it. We were just trying to get it across and get reset. We needed to attack it.”
Muse was the game’s leading scorer at 21 points. Junior Garrett Lee led Lawrence County with 14 points. Senior Tayi Strickland added 13 points.
Lawrence County travels to Hamilton Tuesday for its next game. West Morgan will have to have a short memory as it faces Westminster Christian at home today.
Lawrence County girls 68, West Morgan 27: Lawrence County jumped out to a 26-3 at the end of the first quarter. The Red Devils led 37-14 at halftime.
That lead stretched out to 33 at the end of the third as Lawrence County led 58-25.
Junior Sadie Thompson led Lawrence County (6-8) with 20 points. Freshman Savannah Williams had 12 points. Eighth grader Allahna Lucas led West Morgan (4-10) with nine points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.