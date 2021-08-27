The Hatton Hornets couldn’t find enough offense and fell 49-22 Friday night to Class 4A Central-Florence.
It was the Hornets’ season opener.
Quarterback Briley Kerby finished the night with 188 yards rushing on 18 carries. He also completed six passes on 13 attempts for 32 yards and an interception. The Class 2A Hornets rushed for 277 yards as a team.
Hatton hosts Winston County next week.
--
Hazel Green 40, Lawrence County 2
The Red Devils could muster only a safety as they fell to 6A Hazel Green. The game was 5A Lawrence County’s season opener.
The Red Devils will host West Point next Friday.
--
Colbert County 41, R.A. Hubbard 0
The Chiefs suffered their second straight loss to a Class 2A Region 8 team, this time the Colbert County Indians.
1A R.A. Hubbard will host Cherokee next Friday.
