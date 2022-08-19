MOULTON — Trent Walker had to take a minute.
The Lawrence County head coach was overcome with emotion Friday night after his Red Devils defeated Danville 24-6 in their season opener.
After an 0-10 record in his first season, the win was the first for the Red Devils under Walker. It was also his first win as a head coach.
"This is special," Walker said. "I'm happy for these kids and this community more than I am me though. They bought in to what we were trying to do and stayed the course. They believed in the vision."
2021's 0-10 mark took a toll on coaches, players and the community. Friday's win served as redemption.
"Everything we went through last year, the ups and downs, all the negativity, it feels so good to finally get over that and get a win," said senior Wyatt Dutton.
Lawrence County opened the scoring with a 28-yard field goal by Eric Gordon on the Red Devils' opening drive. Danville quickly responded with a 65-yard touchdown run from quarterback Gage Taylor to give the Hawks a 6-3 lead, a score that would last until the second half.
Both teams fought through a lot of mistakes. Danville lost five fumbles, while Lawrence County had three passes intercepted and two touchdowns called back.
"We want our guys to play with passion and heart, but we have to understand that those penalties and turnovers we had were costly," Walker said. "Against teams in our region, those could be game losers."
In the second half, the Red Devils overcame their mistakes, scoring 21 unanswered points. Parker Frost connected with Braylon Dame on a near 50-yard touchdown pass, while Arnold Alexander and Wyatt Dutton added touchdown runs of nine and 70 yards, respectively.
"We were moving the ball (in the first half) and that's what we told them at halftime. The plays were there, we just had to execute better," Walker said. "There wasn't any adjustments schematically at halftime, just in mindset."
Both teams will be on the road next week. Danville will play rival Falkville, while Lawrence County will travel to Guntersville.
"This was big, but it's just game one. We still have a long season ahead," said Walker. "We're going to enjoy the win this weekend, then Monday we're back to work."
