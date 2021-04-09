Lawrence County’s Anna Clare Hutto and Hartselle’s Grace Tapscott have been named to the North All-Star team for this summer’s All-Star Week in Montgomery.
Hutto and Tapscott will both be senior setters for their high school teams this fall. They both were selected to The Daily’s All-Area team last fall.
Hutto was the Lawrence County MVP with 635 assists, 247 digs and 122 aces. Tapscott had 1,559 assists, 334 digs, 83 aces and 79 kills.
All-Star Week is July 19-23. It will feature competition in baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls basketball, cross country, tennis and golf. The remaining teams will be named later.
The competition for 2020 was canceled because of COVID.
The South won the 2019 competition 3-0. The North holds a 14-8 edge in the series dating back to the first match in 1997.
All-Star Week is directed by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
