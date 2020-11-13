Even in the middle of a pandemic, cross-country teams from across Alabama will once again gather at the Oakville Indian Mounds in Lawrence County for their annual meet, which takes place Saturday.
"I remind myself all the time when I'm nitpicking that just a few months ago we didn't even think we would have a season," said Stanley Johnson, Lawrence County's head coach and a member of the Lawrence County runners club. "I'm very thankful, not only that we get to run in the state meet, but that we get to host it again."
Yet as thankful as some are just to be able to run, that doesn't mean they will be satisfied with anything less than a championship.
"We haven't had one since 2015, but our girls have been right on the cusp every year. I don't think we've finished worse than third," Johnson said. "I think we have a real shot this year. Our top five is more compact, there's not as much of a split between the times."
The same can be said for Hatton, the county's other strong cross-country team. While the Hornets may not have as much championship history as the Red Devils, they have been just as close to winning a title in recent years.
This year, both the boys and girls teams come in with high hopes of winning a championship.
"We've been pretty lucky to qualify every year, but this year we really performed well at the sectionals," said Hatton head coach Brandon Barringer. "This year our girls and boys have a chance to win, and that's something we don't usually have around here."
--
Building championship depth
This year Lawrence County and Hatton both had to replace the top runners on their girls teams. Lawrence County's Emily Daniel and Hatton's Ally Amerson are both running in college now.
Both teams are, however, are relying on their depth.
"We're deeper this year. There's definitely more depth than we've had in recent years," said Johnson. "You don't just replace Emily Daniel, but everything Emily learned she passed down to Taylor (Williams) and Savannah (Williams), who have in turn passed it down to others."
For Hatton, the Hornets turned to a familiar face to replace Amerson. Neidyn Lopez, who had been the No. 2 behind Amerson, has filled in as the top runner in 2020.
"Ever since I've started running, I've put a lot of pressure on myself, but surprisingly this has been the most stress-free year," said Lopez. “When quarantine was going on, I started training and focusing on my mental health as a runner. I felt like I was really prepared for this season."
Lopez will try to help the Hornets win a state championship this Saturday, something the girls at Hatton have never done.
"When I first started running, we won the first ever runner-up the girls had," she said. "That was very exciting, and I think we have a chance to do more this year. That's what I've tried to relay to our team."
The first race Saturday is set for 8:30 a.m.
