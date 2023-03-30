MOULTON — Ask any person in Lawrence County, odds are they have some memory of the Lawrence County Coliseum.
Built in 1959, A.W. Todd Coliseum, or the Lawrence County Coliseum as it was widely known, stood as the cultural hub of Lawrence County.
It stands no more.
After being left unused the past several years, the coliseum finally saw its end, being demolished just a little over a week ago.
The most iconic use for the coliseum was the Lawrence County basketball tournament.
The building hosted the county basketball tournament from 1971 to 2015. Some tournaments saw more than 3,000 people cram into the venue, despite the capacity being only 2,100.
For many Lawrence County citizens, including current coaches K.C. Orr (Lawrence County girls) and Justin Henley (Hatton boys), the demolition brought back plenty of memories.
“My initial thought was the memory of my first county tournament. I was in elementary school, and I went with my mom,” Orr said. “I remember they had to lock the fences outside because they couldn’t fit anyone else in. Then you had people shaking the fences saying they would tear them down. That’s how intense it was.”
“It was a special kind of atmosphere that you didn’t get anywhere else except maybe the playoffs on some nights,” Henley added. “Five to six nights out of the year, you knew that place was going to be packed.”
Both Orr and Henley are not only current coaches of Lawrence County teams, but also former players. Henley starred for Hatton, while Orr played for the now closed Speake High School.
“Anytime I think of the coliseum, I think of all the great players that have played on that court,” Henley said. “To be able to play on the same court as them, it was a special feeling.”
It seems ironic that the coliseum, after nearly 10 years of no basketball, would come down in the same year the Lawrence County Tournament came to an end after the closing of R.A. Hubbard left just three high schools in the county.
“I felt like it lost its luster when it moved from the coliseum, so it seems fitting they would go together,” Henley said.
“Our season felt empty this year without that tournament,” Orr added.
Orr said losing the coliseum and the tournament will always sting, but the memories will live on forever.
“It leaves a void and a pain that will never go away,” Orr said. “Our county is competitive, but one thing we all shared was pride in the coliseum and the tournament. The third week in January always brought us together.”
“Hopefully the memories will always be celebrated.”
