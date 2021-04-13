Cross-country runners Steele Joiner of Lawrence County and Henry Woodall of Lindsay Lane will be representing their schools at All-Star Week in Montgomery this summer.
The two are part of a 10-man team of rising seniors that will compete against a team from the South. There will also be competition between girls teams.
Steele finished third in the Class 5A state meet last fall with a time of 16:32.42.
All-Star Week is July 19-23. It will feature contests in baseball, softball, soccer, basketball, cross-country, tennis and golf. The remaining teams will be named later.
All-Star Week is directed by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.