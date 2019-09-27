When Decatur’s last gasp field goal attempt faded off to the right Friday night, it was time to celebrate for the Lawrence County Red Devils.
The missed field goal came with 44 seconds left on the clock and Lawrence County holding a 27-25 lead. Lawrence County quarterback Ty Hutto took a knee on the next two plays, and it was over.
The victory was Lawrence County’s first over Decatur since a 19-7 win in 1954.
“Nobody believed in us. Nobody gave us a chance,” Hutto said.
It was a night of celebration on the field and in the stands after the final horn sounded. Who can blame them?
Decatur leads the series 21-4. Lawrence County’s other two wins over Decatur came in 1937, 12-6, and 1927, 13-0.
“I was so happy to see our team come out and play with a lot of energy,” Lawrence County head coach Rich Dutton said. “We talked all week about coming out here to compete tonight, and we did.”
It was another tough loss for Decatur (1-5). The Red Raiders started the season as a young and inexperienced team. Injuries have taken a toll on the roster.
“My hat's off to Lawrence County,” Decatur head coach Jere Adcock said. “We just couldn’t answer the bell tonight. We got out coached and out played.”
Lawrence County (3-2) set the tone for the night by taking the opening kickoff and marching 77 yards in eight plays to take a 7-0 lead on Hutto’s 4-yard run.
Decatur answered with two touchdowns and a field goal on its first three possessions to lead 17-7 with 2:30 left in the first half. Owen Poovey kicked a 22-yard field goal, and quarterback Grayson Vermeire scored on runs of five and four yards.
The Red Raiders had the lead at halftime, but momentum seemed to swing to Lawrence County late in the second quarter when running back Gage Johnson bounced into the end zone from the 1 with 18 seconds left. The blocked PAT left Decatur up 17-13.
Lawrence County went ahead for good in the third quarter following a Decatur turnover. The Red Devils marched 42 yards in 10 plays. Hutto hit Tayi Strickland on a 12-yard strike in the left front corner of the end zone to make it 20-13.
Johnson got what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown on an eight-yard run with 8:14 left to play.
The 27-17 lead didn’t last long. Decatur’s Smith Coon ran the kickoff back to the Lawrence County 10. Vermeire threw a five-yard touchdown pass to Reed Harbin. A two-point conversion made it 27-25 with 7:15 left to play.
Coon then returned a punt to the Lawrence County 29 with 5:31 left to play. That possession ended when Decatur failed on fourth-and-one from the 20.
The Red Raiders got the ball back one more time with Smith returning a punt from midfield to the Lawrence County 23. Five running plays moved the ball to the 15. That’s where the 32-yard field goal went right to seal the win for Lawrence County.
Hutto finished with 246 yards passing on 15 of 25 for one touchdown. Vermeire completed 15 of 26 for 201 yards and one touchdown. He also had two rushing touchdowns.
Next week, Decatur hosts Muscle Shoals, which is ranked No. 2 in Class 6A. Lawrence County hosts Russellville, which is ranked No. 5 in Class 5A.
