MOULTON — Garrett Lee led three Red Devils in double figure as Lawrence County opened the season with a 48-43 win over Hatton on Saturday night.
Lee scored 18 points. Malik Strickland scored 14 and his brother Tayi Strickland added 10.
Lawrence County led 23-19 at halftime and 36-35 after three quarters.
Ridge Harrison topped Hatton’s offense with 12 points. Trey Steadman had nine. Jaxon Mitchell and Cade Smith each had eight.
Hatton girls 39, Lawrence County 26: A big second half pushed the Hornets ahead for good in the win Saturday. The game was tied 15-15 at halftime. Hatton outscored Lawrence County 8-2 in the third quarter and 16-9 in the fourth quarter.
Riley Grissom led Hatton with 13 points. Sadie Thompson scored 18 for Lawrence County.
Hartselle girls 48, Vestavia 46: A big second half sparked by Masyn Marchbanks led the Tigers to the win Saturday. Hartselle trailed 27-19 at halftime. Marchbanks scored 15 of her game-high 22 points in the second half. She scored 11 in the fourth quarter. Hailey Holshouser added eight for Hartselle.
Brewer girls 47, Mountain Brook 41: Jacie Andrews led Brewer with 13 points in the win Saturday. Hope West and Evaiah Burrows both scored 11 points. Brewer led 10-5 after the first quarter and 21-15 at halftime.
Hewitt-Trussville girls 50, Austin 24: The Black Bears had a rough first half in the Dewey Barber Challenge at Mortimer Jordan on Saturday. Austin trailed 20-7 at halftime. Jada Burks topped the Black Bears with 12 points.
In other scores from Saturday, Mars Hill Bible girls beat Decatur, 62-30.
Austin boys 59, Huntsville 58: Kelton Petty knocked down two free throws with no time left on the clock to propel Austin to a win over Huntsville on Thursday.
Luke Guyette put Huntsville ahead with a bucket with 2.2 seconds left to play before Austin pushed the ball the length of the floor and Kelton drew the foul as time expired.
Petty finished with a game-high 16 points for Austin, while Jackson Breedlove added 11.
Caleb Carter and Quincy Crittendon each had nine points for the Black Bears, who led 33-28 at halftime.
Guyette led Huntsville with 15 points. Massiah Morris and Jackson West scored eight points each.
Austin continues play on Tuesday at Hartselle.
Elkmont boys 65, Lexington 59: Three players scored in double figures as Elkmont picked up a win Thursday.
Ryan Boyd had a team-high 19 points for the Red Devils, while Preston Robinson added 15 points. Layton Smith scored 14.
Kane West had 33 points and 18 rebounds for Lexington.
Elkmont hosts East Limestone on Tuesday.
Decatur Heritage girls 61, Tanner 41: Katie Jones poured in 39 points as Decatur used a huge second half to pick up a win at Tanner on Friday.
Decatur Heritage led 28-24 at halftime before outscoring the Rattlers 33-17 over the final two quarters to secure the victory.
Jamie Corry had six points and seven rebounds for Decatur Heritage, while Ellie Metzgar added six points and three rebounds.
Freshman Shauna Fletcher led Tanner with 17 points. Amiya Redus, an eighth grader, scored 14.
Decatur Heritage (1-1) hosts St. John Paul II on Tuesday.
Wilson girls 50, Clements 31: The Warriors trailed by two at halftime but outscored Clements 34-13 over the final 16 minutes.
Karlee Liverett scored 15 of her 22 points in the second half to lead Wilson’s comeback. Sidney Bevis scored 10.
Jenny Trent led Clements with 10 points.
Danville girls 59, Winfield 47: Madlyn Holladay gave a double-double effort, finishing with 16 points and 12 rebounds for Danville.
Emma Broadfoot had 16 points for the Hawks, while Natalee Felong added 10. Danville hit 14 3-pointers.
The Hawks (3-1) host East Lawrence on Tuesday.
Austin girls 43, Huntsville 36: Aleah Wesley had 12 points as Austin picked up a win over Huntsville on Thursday.
Ebonie Williams had nine points for the Black Bears (2-0), while Tashanti Watkins added seven points.
Austin dominated the first two quarters and lead 31-11 at halftime.
Katheryn Shiner had 11 points for Huntsville.
