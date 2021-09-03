MOULTON — Lawrence County High opened region play Friday night by falling to visiting West Point 14-7.
The Red Devils were within striking distance with less than two minutes remaining, but two five-yard penalties and a quarterback sack ended their hopes.
For the winning Warriors, Eli Folds scored two touchdowns on runs of 77 yards in the second quarter and two yards in the third. Nolan Bryan kicked the extra points after both touchdowns.
Austin Williams scored Lawrence County’s touchdown in the second quarter on a 10-yard run, and he also kicked the extra point.
The Red Devils (0-2) will play their second region game at home Friday night against Ardmore.
• Lauderdale County 24, East Lawrence 6: Lauderdale County remained undefeated with a methodical win over East Lawrence.
The Tigers (3-0, 1-0 Class 3A, Region 8) led 6-0 at halftime, but padded the lead in the third quarter with two touchdowns. After East Lawrence (0-3, 0-1) cut the lead to 18-6, the Tigers added a touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Jaylon Byrd’s 80-yard TD run highlighted the win. Eric Fuqua and Braxton Rose also had touchdown runs for the Tigers.
East Lawrence’s lone touchdown came on a 36-yard pass from Isaih Hubbard to Jaylan Smith.
East Lawrence is off next week before hosting Danville in region play on Sept. 17.
• In other Lawrence County action, R.A. Hubbard defeated Cherokee 58-8 in Class 1A, Region 8 play. The Chiefs (1-2, 1-0) continue region play on Friday against Hackleburg.
