Lay of the land
Lawrence County is in Class 5A, Region 8 with Russellville, Fairview, Brewer, East Limestone, West Point and Ardmore.
--
Head coach
The Red Devils are embarking on their third season under Trent Walker. Lawrence County has gone 3-17 under Walker.
--
Last season
Last season Lawrence County (3-7, 0-6) finished seventh in Class 5A, Region 8.
--
Words to grow on
“Taking the next step forward we have guys that have a lot of varsity snaps," Walker said. "So now that we have the experience, the execution should go up in terms of how we perform on all sides of the ball. We feel like we are in a better position to focus on perfecting our craft.”
--
Quarterback
Last year, things were looking up for the Red Devils after their season-opening win against Danville but quickly took a turn for the worse. In their third game, starting quarterback Parker Frost went down with a shoulder injury. Replacing him was Jack Boyll. Now both players are battling for the starting position.
“Parker’s a great athlete who has learned how to play quarterback. He’s mobile inside and outside of the pocket. He’s learned to be more of a quarterback making reads and going through progressions," Walker said. "Jack has the quarterback mindset, he relies on his arm and accuracy. He’s a guy who carries that gunslinger moxie, a rising sophomore who is developing and strengthening his tool set. Both cerebral, smart guys that are both very coachable and teachable.”
--
Offense
The "three-headed monster" of Lawrence County’s running back position will get to make its mark. Walker said the starting job has not been secured, but it is between Drew Gatlin and Arnold Alexander with Sutton Philips also being considered.
“Drew is a slender, taller type slasher. Just a good dude who plays defense. He’s just a very natural athletic football player,” Walker said. “Arnold is very athletic, lower and more compact. He’s lower, stronger and weighs more so he can kind of hide behind the offensive lineman, break tackles and get to the edge, and once he gets there he’s got great speed.”
Returning for the Red Devils is the county’s top receiving back in Braylon Dame who recorded 560 yards with five touchdowns. Also returning this year is Cooper Wilkerson, who made the all-county first team as an offensive lineman.
The Red Devils will have to replace kicker Eric Gordon this year.
The offensive linemen stand to be a focal point in the offense, according to Walker said.
“Cooper Wilkerson is a guy who was voted captain of last year’s team," Walker said. "He plays center for us and makes a ton of calls at the line of scrimmage. He’s really the heart beat and leads that group. Eli Long is our left tackle who didn't get to play last year. He had to wait a long time to get back on the grass. He’s having a really good fall and doing a good job at left tackle and we use him some at defensive tackle as well.”
--
Defense
Lawrence County will have to replace its honorable mention All-State linebacker in Wyatt Dutton, who had 140 tackles last year.
“He’s our biggest piece to replace. He was our Mr. Everything on defense (and) also had some huge offensive plays last year,” Walker said. “He was one of our main cores so we will have to replace his production.”
Replacing him is senior Zander Billings, who has played receiver and defensive end.
“We’re trying to find the right movements and pieces to account for the production we lost in Wyatt Dutton," Walker said. "So we put (Billings) in that position and he took it gladly. He’s a guy who's unproven out there but he has potential.”
The defensive line will mirror the offensive line.
--
Must-see games
Walker pointed toward Lawrence County's homecoming game against Ardmore as the game to watch. He said the squads have two very similar rosters and he said he believes it could dictate the rest of the season.
--
Final word
“We realistically feel like we have a chance this year. If we can beat Ardmore, we feel like we could get Brewer and Hanceville and get three in a row,” Walker said. “We have a chance to swing it back this year. There are some good teams and good programs in front of us, but we feel like we could win this year.”
