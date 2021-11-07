OAKVILLE — It’s hard to win a state championship and even harder to repeat.
Lawrence County has now done both, and it wasn’t even close.
The Lawrence County girls cross-country team brought home the 5A state championship for the second year in a row. The Red Devils finished with 31 points as a team, 66 points ahead of second-place UMS-Wright.
“Some teams would be satisfied, but they were still hungry,” said Lawrence County head coach Stanley Johnson. “I’ve been in this long enough that I’ve seen upsets happen plenty of times. I tried to guard against that, but I really didn’t have to. They were never complacent and continued to get better.”
Savannah Williams and Katie Mae Coan were the top two runners in the 5A girls event. Williams finished first with a time of 18:56. 04, while Coan placed second with 19:06.34.
The two helped lead the Red Devils to not only a second championship, but also set the record for fastest girls team in Lawrence County history.
“Coach Johnson always talks about the 2011 team that was the fastest ever,” Williams said. “We had kind of gotten sick of hearing it.”
“Now we’re the fastest team and back to back champions,” Coan said.
Katie Dumas and Taylor Williams also finished in the top 10, placing seventh and eighth, respectively.
The Lawrence County boys also had a successful day.
After not qualifying for the state tournament in 2020, the Red Devils finished third in this year’s 5A race.
“I think I was just as impressed with the boys as I was with the girls,” Johnson said. “They didn’t even qualify last year, and we had struggles this year, but they just set new PR’s (personal records) all over the place today.
Senior Steele Joiner was the team's top runner, finishing seventh with a time 16:39.11
“I think that it’s insanely impressive what we were able to accomplish today,” Joiner said. “The guys came a long way in just a short amount of time.”
Priceville’s Adam Taylor finished third in the 4A boys race. Taylor was the fastest boys runner in The Daily’s coverage area with a time of 16:31.77. The Pricveille boys placed sixth as a team.
Elkmont’s Alex Kuntz finished fourth in Class 3A boys at 16:40.13
In 1A-2A, Hatton finished third in both the boys and girls race. Carson Masterson finished third in the boys race, while Neidyn Lopez placed fourth in the girls. The race was the last for head coach Brandon Barringer, who is stepping down after 21 seasons with the Hornets.
“I was really pleased with our teams today. Maybe if we weren’t running against private schools that should be in higher classes, we would’ve come away with a trophy,” Barringer said. “But the kids gave it their all, and for my last race, I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”
