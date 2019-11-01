It came down to the wire. It was so close.
Lawrence County quarterback Ty Hutto shined for the Red Devils on Thursday night in a 41-20 win over Rogers and, in doing so, nearly broke the school single season passing record.
He fell just short, but the senior signal caller still closed his career with a stellar game, eclipsing 2,000 yards passing for the season.
“This was a fun game. This whole season was just the most fun I’ve ever had,” Hutto said. “These friends I’ve grown up with my whole life, and to get to go out there and play with them every week was just amazing.”
Hutto had a career night, torching the Pirates’s defense for nearly 400 yards and three touchdowns.
“This night speaks a lot to who he is,” head coach Rich Dutton said. “He’s a competitor. We’ve seen that all year and it was good to see him go out that way.”
Lawrence County opened the scoring but raced to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter behind two touchdown passes from Hutto to Malik Strickland and Garrett Lee.
The Red Devils got fancy in the second quarter as a double pass led to a touchdown from Brody Sparks to Kaden Edwards.
Austin Burgess trimmed the Devils’ lead to 21-7 but they were able to extend it back just before halftime.
A fumblerooski - yes, you read that right - from Brody Franks got the Devils into Rogers territory. Hutto sealed the drive with a touchdown pass to Edwards to make it 28-7 with 4 seconds left in the half.
Rogers added two more scores in the second half, but so did Lawrence County as Allen Johnson ran it in for a score and Micah Owens returned a kickoff to give them the win 41-20.
The win brings a positive end to what was frustrating season that saw the Devils fall victim to a tough schedule, forcing them to miss the playoffs.
“I’ve been proud of them all year. They’ve had to go up against top tier 5A programs all year and they’ve brought the fight each time,” Dutton said. “It’s so good to see them finish the way they did tonight and we’re definitely going miss these seniors.”
The win gives the Red Devils momentum going into the 2020 season as they will return 8 starters on offense and 6 on defense.
“It’s always good to finish with a win,” Dutton said. “Again I love these seniors so much and I’m so glad to send them out with a win but this does bring positive things for next year.”
