Quarterback Keyondrick Cobb had a big night Friday, scoring twice to lead the Chiefs to their second straight region win.
The senior signal caller scored twice on the ground, once from 61 yards and another from one yard, to lead Hubbard to a 20-8 win over Hackleburg. Mikey McCoy scored the second touchdown on a 30-yard run.
Hubbard led 14-0 before Hackleburg made it 14-8 on a 65-yard touchdown pass. With two minutes to go.
However, the Chiefs put the game away when they recovered a fumble and Cobb scored his one-yard touchdown.
R.A. Hubbard moves to 2-2 on the year and 2-0 in Class 1A Region 8 play. They will continue region play next week at Phillips Bear Creek.
• Mars Hill 60, Hatton 12: The Hatton Hornets were no match Friday night for the defending 2A state champions.
The Hornets took on the Panthers, who have won two championships in the last three seasons, in a Class 2A Region 8 contest.
The Panthers pushed their lead all the way to 60-0, before Hatton finally reached the scoreboard. Alex Brackin and Carsen Reed both rushed for touchdowns.
Hatton (1-2) will return home next week to face Colbert County in another region contest.
