RED BAY — Hatton quarterback Briley Kerby rushed for a pair of touchdowns as the Hornets picked up a 16-14 win over Red Bay in Class 2A, Region 8 play on Friday.
The win marked Hatton’s first victory over Red Bay since 1987 and was the Hornets' first region win of the season.
Hatton (3-4, 1-3) hosts Tharptown in region play next week. Red Bay (2-4, 2-2) plays at Mars Hill.
Lee-Huntsville 39, Lawrence County 12: Austin Williams accounted for two fourth-quarter touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as Lawrence County fell to visiting Le on Friday night.
The Red Devils remain winless at 0-7 and were eliminated from playoff contention, while the visiting Generals improved their record to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in Class 5A, Region 8 play.
The teams battled to a scoreless tie in the first quarter, but Lee exploded for 29 points in the second stanza. Isiah Vandenberghe accounted for two of the Generals’ second quarter touchdowns. He scored on a 12-yard run and caught a touchdown pass from Antony Matthews with 45 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Williams, who rushed for more than 100 yards, scored Lawrence County’s first touchdown with 4:49 left in the game on a 13-yard run. His second touchdown was a seven-yard run as time expired.
Clements 47, East Lawrence 34: Jayden Gilbert, Brady Moore, Ian Ezell and Dylan Patrick each accounted for touchdowns as Clements picked up its first win of the season with a Class 3A, Region 8 road victory.
Cayden Rivers had touchdown runs of two, three and six yards for East Lawrence, while Peyton Kelly added a two-yard touchdown run and a 23-yard touchdown pass to Bralyn Robinson.
Clements (1-6, 1-3) plays at Danville next week. East Lawrence (2-5, 2-2) hosts Phil Campbell.
