Russellville 43, Lawrence County 0: The Lawrence County Red Devils were no match for undefeated Class 5A No. 7 Russellville on Friday night.
The visiting Red Devils were shut out by the Golden Tigers in a game that started 30 minutes late due to weather.
After a scoreless first quarter, Russellville scored 21 points in the second and 22 points in the third quarter to put the game away.
Conner Warhust, TJ King and Randall Johnson all scored two touchdowns in the game.
With the loss, Lawrence County drops to 0-4 and 0-2 in region play. They will host Westminster Christian next Friday in a non-region game.
