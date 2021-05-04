VINEMONT — Softball is a seven-inning game, but sometimes it comes down to one play.
Monday night in particular, the game came down to one pitch.
Despite outhitting Russellville in the first round of the Class 5A, Area 15 tournament, Lawrence County ran into third-inning troubles in a 5-3 loss to Russellville.
The Red Devils gave up a hit and two walks before Russellville hit a go-ahead grand slam.
“They had three hits and we had eight,” Lawrence County coach Courtney Lovelady said. “When you see that, you think that we really should have won this game.”
Lawrence County did its best to rally. In the bottom of the third, Sadie Thompson hit an RBI double and scored on a Rylie Terry single to pull within 4-2. Anna Clare Hutto's fifth-inning RBI single made it 4-3.
AB McKay led the Devils with three hits and scored two runs. Terry finished with two hits and an RBI.
Despite their hits, the Red Devils never claimed the lead. Lawrence County left six runners on base, three more than Russellville.
“We didn’t help ourselves on the bases too much,” Lovelady said. “I thought we had some chances to score that we just didn’t take advantage of.”
The Red Devils were missing two of their three pitchers. That left Trinity Britnell to pitch a three-hitter with seven strikeouts, but she also walked four. All five of Russellville's runs were on home runs.
Lovelady says she hopes to be back at full strength for Lawrence County's next game, which will most likely be Wednesday due to weather concerns.
The Red Devils fell into the losers' bracket and must win two in a row to qualify for the regional tournament. Despite facing elimination, Lovelady says she isn’t concerned.
“I have no doubt they’ll come out here ready to go,” she said. “I’ll pick these girls every game. I have that faith in them.”
