TRINITY — Lawrence County won three matches to win their pool at the West Morgan Invitational, defeating Florence 2-0, Madison County 2-0 and Meek 2-0.
The Red Devils fell to Lexington in bracket play 23-25, 27-25, 15-13.
Anna Clare Hutto had 19 digs, 12 aces and 55 assists to lead Lawrence County. Sami Parker had 32 digs and eight aces, and Lexi Heidt had 18 kills.
Lawrence County hosts Russellville and Jasper on Thursday.
West Morgan wins two
The host Rebels went 2-2 in their tournament Saturday.
West Morgan defeated Wilson 13-25, 25-22, 15-12 and Elkmont 15-25, 26-24, 15-10. The Rebels lost to Winston County 16-25, 25-23, 15-13 to close out pool play.
In bracket play, West Morgan fell to Deshler 25-13, 24-26, 20-18.
Maegan Milligan led West Morgan with 42 kills and three aces. Morgan Mosley had 26 kills, and Chasity Jenkins had 48 assists.
The Rebels host Elkmont, Meek and Brindlee Mountain on Tuesday.
Priceville finishes 3-2
Priceville wrapped up a successful weekend at the Labor Day Classic in Foley on Saturday, finishing 3-2.
The Bulldogs won their pool before losing a crossover match with Gulf Shores. Priceville entered silver bracket play, losing to Choctaw. On Friday, the Bulldogs defeated Fairhope 2-0 and Decatur Heritage 2-0. On Saturday, the Bulldogs defeated Calera 2-1 before losing to Gulf Shores and Choctaw.
Abigail Garrison led Priceville with 34 kills. Madalynn Owen had 59 digs, while Hollee Mason added 83 assists.
Brianna Marquette had 20 kills and seven blocks and Katrina Rottermund had 17 kills, 25 digs and five aces.
Priceville (10-4) plays at Brewer on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.