OAKVILLE — For the first time in the history of Lawrence County cross-country, the Red Devils have won three straight championships.
The Lawrence County girls brought home their third consecutive 5A blue map on Saturday, edging out second-place Scottsboro by 61 points.
"I almost regretted it last year when I told the girls we had never three-peated," said Lawrence County cross-country coach Stanley Johnson. "But I knew what they would do with it and the drive it would give them."
"It's been such a joy this year. This No. 1 team has shown up every race," added Johnson.
The race took place during the state cross-country meet Saturday, held annually at the Oakville Indian Mounds in Lawrence County.
For the second year in a row, Lawrence County's Savannah Williams was the 5A individual state champion, finishing first with a time of 18:17.02.
"It wasn't my personal record, but I was just worried about placement," said Williams. a senior. "It feels great to see all this hard work we've put in the last few years pay off. I've had a blast here in Lawrence County, and I wouldn't have changed anything."
Following close behind was Katie Mae Coan in second place and Williams' twin sister, Taylor, in third.
Katie Dumas finished eighth, while Lillie McLemore placed 13th. Brewer's Rose Betts and Autumn Betts placed fourth and ninth, respectively. The Patriots finished fourth as a team.
In what was a humorous moment of the race, third-place finisher Taylor Williams slowed down to check the runners behind her during the home stretch run.
"I really wanted to know how far back the person behind me was," Taylor Williams said with a laugh. "I knew it was OK because I trusted our team."
"I wouldn't do that, but I'm not surprised she did it," said Savannah Williams. "I think that shows how confident we were."
In other races, Priceville’s girls finished third and the boys finished fourth in Class 4A. Anna Katherine Hopkins and Elizabeth Cain finished fourth and fifth in the girl’s race, while Adam Taylor placed fifth individually in the boy's race.
The third and fourth place finishes were the highest in school history for both teams.
Elkmont's Alex Kuntz finished third overall in the 3A boy's race.
The Hatton boys finished second place in the 1A-2A race. Dakota Kidd placed fifth, Carson Masterson eighth and Calob Miley ninth.
"I couldn't have asked them to do any better," said Hatton head coach Brandon Barringer. "The great thing is I have no seniors."
