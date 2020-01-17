MOULTON — The Lawrence County boys championship will feature a familiar pairing Saturday night, as R.A. Hubbard defeated Hatton 63-58 on Friday to set up a third straight county championship match against Lawrence County.
The game was back and forth early, with Hubbard leading 11-9 after one quarter and Hatton leading 23-18 at the half. Hubbard rallied to take a 39-31 lead into the fourth quarter and held off a furious Hatton rally over the game’s final four minutes to secure the win.
Montoya Kellogg had 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead the Chiefs.
Tyrus Johnson had 19 points and seven rebounds, while Keyondric Cobb added 10 points.
Ridge Harrison scored 17 points for Hatton. Kris Odell had 15 points, and Jaxson Mitchell scored 10.
Lawrence County girls 37, R.A. Hubbard 34: The 2020 county tournament will crown a new champion as Lawrence County defeated defending champion R.A. Hubbard in a close game.
Sadie Thompson had 15 points to lead Lawrence County. Jayden Orr scored 11.
Lawrence County trailed 16-15 after two quarters before rallying for the win.
Alex Orr had a game-high 17 points for Hubbard, while Lanique Williams added 13.
