FLORENCE — Quintez McCoy accounted for three touchdowns as R.A. Hubbard rolled past Shoals Christian 46-0 in the Class 1A, Region 8 finale for both teams on Friday.
McCoy rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown, returned a punt 52 yards for a score and tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Hampton.
Keyondrick Cobb connected with Tyran Murphy and Kenyan Suggs on touchdown passes, and Cobb, Murphy and Mikah McCoy each had an interception on defense.
R.A. Hubbard (6-3, 6-1) wraps up regular season play next week against New Hope. Shoals Christian’s season ends at 3-7.
• Clements 47, Elkmont 22: Jayden Gilbert ran for three touchdowns and passed for another as Clements remained in the Class 4A playoff hunt with a big Region 8 win over county foe Elkmont.
Gilbert carried the ball 15 times for 154 yards and touchdown runs of two, six and 20 yards. He also connected with Dylan Patrick on a 12-yard touchdown pass.
Brady Moore added a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Colts, who entered the night in a four-team race for the region’s final two playoff spots.
Rowe Allen had one rushing and one passing touchdown for Elkmont, finishing with 85 yards of total offense. Ryan Boyd had three carries for 63 yards and a score, and Ty Roberts caught a 19-yard touchdown pass.
Clements (3-6, 3-3) plays at Hatton next week. Elkmont (0-9, 0-6) plays at Hanceville.
• Ardmore 15, Mae Jemison 12: Justin Coverdale and Thomas Colston had one rushing touchdown each as Ardmore scored 15 straight points to open a decisive Class 5A, Region 8 game on Friday.
The win secures the Tigers (6-3, 3-3) a spot in the Class 5A playoffs and ends a three-game losing streak that followed a 5-0 start to the season.
Coverdale's and Colston’s scoring runs sandwiched a safety and gave the Tigers a 15-0 lead midway through the third quarter.
Mae Jemison cut into the lead with a pair of touchdown runs in the fourth quarter but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Brody Dunn led Ardmore with 166 rushing yards on 20 carries.
The Tigers close the regular season next week against West Limestone. Mae Jemison (2-7, 2-4) hosts Pell City.
• Colbert Heights 27, East Lawrence 8: Jaylan Smith scored on a nine-yard run to account for East Lawrence’s lone touchdown in a Class 3A, Region 8 loss.
Cayden Rivers converted the 2-point attempt to cut Colbert Heights’ lead to 14-8 early in the fourth quarter, but a pair of late touchdown runs from Andrew Tedford and Austin Williams put the game out of reach.
East Lawrence (2-7, 2-4) hosts Sheffield in its season finale next week. Colbert Heights (4-5, 3-3) plays at Wilson.
• Sylvania 35, East Limestone 21: Alex Mason, Gage Hill and Jordan Gardner each had rushing touchdowns as East Limestone closed out the regular season with a non-region loss.
Mason scored on a 31-yard run to give East Limestone (5-5) an early lead. After falling behind 14-7, Hill (two yards) and Gardner (12 yards) scored to give East Limestone a 21-14 lead with 3:30 to play in the second quarter.
Sylvania (8-2) tied the game at 21 on a long touchdown pass with 2:10 left in the half and, after a scoreless third quarter, put the game away with a pair of rushing touchdowns in the fourth.
