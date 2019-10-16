BIRMINGHAM — Moulton's Rachael Childress has been named to the 2019-20 C-USA Preseason basketball team.
Joining Childress is fellow UAB senior Miyah Barnes.
Childress comes into the 2019-20 season as the nation’s active career leader in 3-pointers made with 312 career triples, eight shy of becoming UAB’s all-time 3-point shooter. Last season she ranked eighth nationally in 3-point field goals made (110), 12th in 3-point field goals made per game (3.3) and 20th in 3-point field goal percentage (.415). Childress is a two-time All-Conference USA First Team honoree as well as C-USA Freshman of the year in 2016-17.
“Rachael and Miyah have shown tremendous leadership on and off the court for this program for the last three years,” UAB head coach Randy Norton said. “They are among some of the top players in our conference as well as in the country. We are grateful to have them represent UAB and I am proud of their accomplishments.”
The Blazers host Miles College in an exhibition game Oct. 29 at Bartow Arena before opening the 2019-20 season Nov. 8 at home against South Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.