Keeping up with Anna Kate Segars these days is lot easier than it has been in recent years.
The Mississippi State softball player has always been deep into her game this time of the year through travel ball, high school and college.
It’s not that way this year since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the college softball season in March. Segars is home in Lawrence County with a lot of free time on her hands.
“It was hard to deal with when our season got shut down,” Segars said. “My life was pretty much 24/7 softball, but looking back it’s been a blessing in disguise. I’ve had the opportunity to be home and doing things with my family that I wouldn’t normally get to do.”
One thing the Segars family, along with a lot of friends, have evidently being doing is voting in The Daily’s online contest for Favorite Class 1A-4A Player of the Year in the 2000s.
Segars was the Player of the Year in 2018 when she was the Class 3A Player of the Year after hitting .622 with 12 home runs, 35 RBIs, scoring 55 runs and stealing 60 bases.
In the online contest, the East Lawrence star led the competition from start to finish. She took the championship round with 967 votes to 457 for Danville’s Kristy Roberts and 111 for Hatton’s Hillary Carpenter.
It was just a continuation of a lot of recent success for Segars. When State’s softball season ended, the Bulldogs were 25-3 and ranked No. 20 in the country. The only other team in the country with 25 wins was No. 1 UCLA. State was scheduled to start Southeastern Conference play the weekend of the shutdown.
Segars was hitting .345 with two home runs and 13 RBIs while patrolling center field for the Bulldogs. Her top highlight for the season was a two-run walk-off home run vs. Southeast Missouri.
“That was my first time to hit a walk-off home run,” Segars said.
Video of the home run is easy to find on the internet. It shows Segars, who has hit a few home runs in her day, rounding the bases in her usual business-like manner. When she saw her teammates storming out of the dugout to greet her at home, Segars couldn’t wait to greet them.
“That was so exciting,” Segars said. “It was fun. It was even more fun when several of us watched the video later and pointed out the reaction of some of my teammates.”
State had five seniors on the roster and four have committed to returning for the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA. The Bulldogs should be a team to watch for next season.
Right now, Segars is enjoying time with the family.
“This week I helped Mom (Marshela) with her flower bed,” Segars said. “My brothers (Glavine and Lou) and I helped Dad (Chad) build a couple of fences. We’ve been playing some whiffle ball in the field where we used to play a lot growing up. It’s been great to have quality time at home.”
