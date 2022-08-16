MOULTON — For nine months, Wyatt Dutton has had to live with a bitter taste in his mouth.
The Lawrence County High senior linebacker has endured nine months of grueling offseason workouts, fueled by the team's 0-10 mark in 2021.
"Last year just left a bad taste," Dutton said. "Every workout you go into, you think about the plays you fell short on. It definitely adds fuel to the fire."
The 2021 season definitely wasn't the start the Red Devils envisioned in Trent Walker's first year as head coach. Lawrence County's youthful roster filled with freshmen and sophomores was thrown to the flames.
Fast forward a year and the Red Devils aren't much older, boasting just five seniors on the team.
Dutton, one of those seniors, said he doesn't mind the small class however.
"I don't want to say it's better, but it definitely has its pluses. In the past some senior classes kind of hung out with each other and didn't really communicate with the rest of the team," Dutton said. "Our team chemistry this year I feel is way better. Everybody's friends, everybody is close and I think that will make a difference this season."
But with the senior class as small as it is, Dutton has been forced to carry a heavier load. While there may be five seniors total, only Dutton was on the team a season ago.
His leadership has been vital to the team this offseason.
"Last year I wasn't very vocal so I knew I had to fill that role," Dutton said. "Being the only senior returning kind of forced me to do it."
Lawrence County is coming off its annual jamboree with Hatton that took place Friday. Unofficially, the Red Devils defeated the Hornets in varsity action 7-6. After an 0-10 season, that small taste of success was a welcomed feeling.
"It was great. Even if it was just a glorified scrimmage," Dutton said.
Now the Red Devils turn their attention to the season opener on Friday against Danville. The Hawks are a familiar opponent, having beaten Lawrence County 35-28 in last year's season finale. They're also the last team Lawrence County defeated, 38-21 in October 2020.
Dutton didn't sugarcoat the magnitude of the game, with the opportunity to start the season strong while also making a statement to the team's doubters.
"It's huge. It's week 1 against an opponent we matchup well against. Getting a win would be a big deal," he said. "Having a win would give this team a lot of momentum and confidence."
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.