Former Lawrence County football coach Rich Dutton was officially hired this week to be the new head coach at Class 7A Grissom in Huntsville.
The hire was approved by the Huntsville City Schools board on Tuesday.
Dutton left his alma mater Class 5A Lawrence County after nine years and a 38-56 record. He replaces Chip English, who left Grissom to be head coach at Albertville.
Two assistant coaches with Lawrence County ties have already been approved for Dutton’s staff at Grissom. They are Brandon Osborn and Dylan Livingston, who have been assistant coaches at Sparkman. They both played on Dutton’s first team at Lawrence County.
According to Lawrence County athletic director Robyn Hutto, the school is currently interviewing candidates to be the Red Devils’ next head coach.
