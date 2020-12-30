MOULTON — Lawrence County cross-country coach Stanley Johnson said it was only fitting.
Two Lawrence County girls runners shared the honor of 2020 Decatur Daily runner of the year, sophomore Taylor Williams and seventh-grader Katie Mae Coan.
Johnson said it shouldn't have been any other way.
"I've had a lot of runners win runner of the year, but having two win it is a first for me," he said. "But, really, it's only fitting. These girls are so close knit, and it really wouldn't have felt right choosing one over the other."
Johnson said, knowing the girls, they wouldn't have had it any other way either.
"I think if they had had a choice, sharing the award is the way they would have wanted it," he said. "If you asked them they'd probably say the other deserved it more."
Coan and Williams both turned in tremendous seasons en route to leading the Red Devils to the class 5A state championship. At the state meet they finished right behind one another with Coan placing second and Williams third.
Now the duo join another Lawrence County runner, Taylor's twin Savannah Williams, on the runner of the year list. That gives Johnson and the Red Devils three on the same team, all of whom will all be back next season.
"It's a blessing to me. It's something that all coaches wish for," Johnson said. "I've always said to win a state championship you have to have a one-two punch. We're lucky that we have a one-two-three-four-five punch."
Along with Coan and the Williams twins, Lawrence County will return the other runners from their top five next year: Ava Martin and Kylie Graham.
"I nicknamed them the Five Strong," Johnson said. "They're all great runners, great leaders, and they're very close knit as well."
With all five coming back next year, the future is indeed bright at Lawrence County.
"It's fun to think about the future, but the exciting thing for me is getting to work with these girls again," said Johnson. "Their work ethic is so unusual for teenagers. It's infectious."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.