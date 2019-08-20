Stars in the spotlight
Look out for the Chiefs' defensive line. It starts with senior All-State selection Ca’ni McCoy at 6-foot, 270 pounds. He’s joined inside by fellow senior Chase Porter (5-11, 285) and sophomore Montavius Orr (5-10, 285). There won’t be many teams in the state with a bigger defensive line.
Lay of the land
The Chiefs compete in Class 1A, Region 7 with Decatur Heritage, Falkville, Coosa Christian, Gaylesville, Valley Head and Woodville. The non-region opponents are Cherokee, Shoals Christian, Sheffield and East Lawrence.
Last season, R.A. Hubbard had six home games. This season they have four home games. The Chiefs open up the season with three road games. Four of their first five games are road games.
Head coach
Mac Hampton is entering his third season. The East Lawrence graduate played at Alabama A&M and was graduate assistant at Mississippi State. He has worked at Austin, James Clemens, Johnson and Lawrence County.
Last season
The Chiefs probably deserved the Most Improved Award last season. After going 2-8 in 2017, they went 8-3 in 2018 with a trip to the playoffs.
Last three seasons
Last year’s run to the playoffs broke a string of three losing seasons. In fact, the Chiefs won as many games last season as they did combined in the previous three. The playoff appearance was the first since 2014.
Words to grow on
“Last season’s success was a lot of fun for our school and community, but we have to remember how hard we worked to be successful,” Hampton said. “We have to continue to work hard to get even better.”
Quarterback
Last season’s starter Bret Mason is back for his senior season, but he’s still recovering from knee surgery. Sophomore Derrick Wiggins will open the season at quarterback with Mason expected back by maybe mid-season.
Offense
The Chiefs want to run the ball and should be able to do that with four experienced linemen returning. They are McCoy, Porter, Xavier Horton (6-1, 265) and Jaheim Crittidon (6-1, 315). Fullback Demetrius Bean (5-11, 225) ran over defenders for over 600 yards. Big things are expected of junior running back Omar Napier (5-7, 165) and senior Todd Perkins (5-10, 220), who also plays inside linebacker on defense.
Tight end Montoya Kellogg (6-1, 190) is a key blocker and also the team’s leading receiver from last season. Keyondrick Cobb and Tyrus Johnson should also get their share of catches.
The Chiefs averaged 31.9 points a game last season.
Defense
A big reason for R.A. Hubbard’s success last season was because of an improved defense. Opponents scored 184 points and averaged 16.7 points a game. That’s a big improvement over 252 points in 2017 and 378 in 2016. The team had two shutouts and held two other opponents to seven and six points.
The big defensive line should help the linebackers rack up tackles. Bean joins Perkins inside. The outside linebackers are Kellogg and Javion Brown. Napier and sophomore Tyran Murphy lead the defensive backfield.
Must-see game
After opening the season with three road games, the Chiefs’ first game at home is against region rival Decatur Heritage. R.A. Hubbard won last year’s meeting, 41-20. That broke a three-game losing streak to Decatur Heritage. The Chiefs lead the rivalry, 4-3.
Final word
“This is a big season for us,” Hampton said. “We have an experienced team with 10 seniors. That’s a lot for a 1A school and even some bigger schools.
“Physically and athletically there’s no question that this team is talented. The key is playing with confidence. If we can do that, it could be another fun season.”
— David Elwell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.