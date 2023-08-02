Lawrence County’s game against Russellville last year marked the end of one season and the start of another as sophomore starting quarterback Parker Frost went down with a shoulder injury and freshman Jack Boyll was called to replace him.
“I didn’t think I was going to play quarterback last year, but you’re always one play away, and I didn’t realize that until Parker went down,” Boyll said. “I didn’t know any plays really well, and I wasn’t familiar with how receivers ran routes.”
Boyll would then go on to win two more games, an overtime win against Hanceville and a comeback win against Wilson. Now that Frost has recovered, the starting spot is up for grabs.
Trent Walker, the head coach of Lawrence County’s football program, said the competition between the two over the offseason has been like “iron sharpening iron.”
“Last year at the very beginning of the year Jack didn’t have the arm strength to be a varsity quarterback, but now he does and each guy is starting to notice each other,” Walker said. “They understand each other is getting better, but that hasn’t stopped the comradery between them.”
This will be Walker’s third year with the Red Devils, holding an overall record of 3-17. Last year, he implemented a new offensive system that both quarterbacks had to learn from scratch. He said the starting spot is still up in the air but he is leaning toward Frost because of his experience.
“Parker has just always been that athletic guy. A guy who has always been a playmaker and in high school football that normally tends to gravitate towards being a quarterback,” said Walker. ”It’s his second year in this offense and I feel like he’s really become a quarterback. He understands that there’s a plan and a process, and he likes that.”
Parker also plays shortstop for the Red Devils baseball team, and Walker said that has helped his arm strength.
“He is the classic shortstop-quarterback at a county high school. He is such a respectful, polite young man. I have actually had to work with him on being more vocal,” Walker said.
Boyll comes from a line of coaches. His mom is Courtney Boyll, a Lawrence County volleyball coach, and his grandfather is Royal Carpenter, who coached a variety of sports at Hatton for 31 years.
“He has that coach's kid mindset deeply ingrained in him. He can’t get away from it, and he doesn’t want to. He’s super smart and really easy to work with as a player,” Walker said.
Boyll’s size does hinder him sometimes as he can’t see over the offensive linemen, said Walker. Boyll stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs 145 pounds while Frost is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.
“Jack has more of a gunslinger approach. He’s more of a risk taker. Sometimes he will see something and want to make it fit. Sometimes it’s awesome and sometimes it’s a head-scratcher because it’s a risky play and it just doesn’t work out for us,” Walker said. “Over the summer he has learned how to be more of a system quarterback and as he’s gotten stronger he’s become a better runner.”
Walker stressed that a good quarterback has qualities of both and that he hopes they continue to learn from each other and help lead the team.
“Through the offseason I have built my strength up, I have progressed a lot in my release and my footwork. I’ve gotten a little faster, too,” Frost said. “This will be my third year on varsity, so I think I have slowed the game down a lot for myself.”
Frost said seeing Boyll progress has made himself work harder.
“We push each other to get better and we help each other,” said Frost. “He has definitely opened my eyes a lot. Everything’s not just handed to you. This offseason he stepped it up from last year and I realized I’ve got to do better.”
Boyll said his relationship with Frost began when they both played quarterback in middle school.
“We’ve grown up around each other. I’ve always been learning from him. He will help me out and we share tips because we’ve always been good friends outside of football,” Boyll said.
Boyll said he makes up for what he lacks in physicality in his reads and quarterback IQ.
“I’ve gotten more familiar with the offense and the play calls. So when Coach Walker calls a play, I know what progression I am going to be going through and what to read,” Boyll said. “Now that I am more used to the offense, I’ve been performing way better than I did last year.”
Walker said both quarterbacks will showcase their skills against Hatton at the annual jamboree Aug. 18.
